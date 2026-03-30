Kuwait: Kuwait Financial Centre “Markaz” recorded a strong performance from its Market Maker Team in 2025, executing trades totaling KWD 1.681 billion. Accounting for 6.3 percent of total market traded value on Boursa Kuwait, the Team continued to play a key role in enhancing liquidity and supporting stable trading conditions across the market.

This performance reflects a significant acceleration in year-on-year activity. The Market Maker Team’s traded value in 2025 represents a 120 percent increase compared to KWD 762 million in 2024, as Markaz expanded its market-making coverage and activity. On a stock-level basis, the Team accounted for an average of 35.4 percent of traded value across covered securities throughout the year, underscoring sustained participation across its portfolio.

Commenting on the Market Maker Team’s outstanding performance, Mr. Azzam Al-Otaibi, Assistant Vice President, MENA Equities at Markaz, said: “Being among the first financial institutions to obtain a Market Maker license from Kuwait’s Capital Markets Authority (CMA) marked an important milestone for Markaz. Since then, the Market Maker Team has continued to build on that foundation, with our market-maker portfolio now covering 22 listed companies, including 11 mandated for the Premier Market. Over the past year, our focus has been on consistent execution and close engagement with issuers, which has enabled us to support these companies in maintaining their Premier Market status.”

Beyond overall trading volumes, the Market Maker Team’s activity delivered tangible outcomes for listed companies across Boursa Kuwait. During the year, Markaz supported Combined Group Contracting (CGC) in meeting the liquidity and trading requirements for its promotion to the Premier Market. In addition, the Team assisted eight listed companies in maintaining their Premier Market status, contributing to stable trading conditions, enhanced issuer confidence, and sustained market performance.

Markaz also continued to broaden its market-making footprint in response to growing issuer demand for structured liquidity support. From the beginning of 2025 to date, the Market Maker Team expanded its coverage universe from 16 to 22 listed companies, reflecting increased confidence in Markaz’s disciplined market-making capabilities and its ability to provide consistent participation across an expanding portfolio of securities.

Backed by deep sectoral expertise and advanced trading infrastructure, Markaz remains among the leading market-making teams in Kuwait and was one of the first institutions to obtain a Market Maker license from Kuwait’s Capital Markets Authority (CMA). As Kuwait’s capital markets continue to evolve, Markaz remains focused on expanding its market-making activities and partnering with listed companies through disciplined practices that enhance liquidity and support orderly trading. Looking ahead, Markaz aims to build on its growing market participation, contributing to the continued maturation of Boursa Kuwait and the broader investment landscape.

About Kuwait Financial Centre “Markaz”

Established in 1974, Kuwait Financial Centre K.P.S.C “Markaz” is one of the leading asset management and investment banking institutions in the MENA region with total assets under management of over KD 1.52 billion (USD 4.98 billion) as of 31 December 2025. Markaz was listed on the Boursa Kuwait in 1997. Over the years, Markaz has pioneered innovation through the creation of new investment channels. These channels enjoy unique characteristics, and they have helped Markaz widen investors’ horizons. Examples include Mumtaz (the first domestic mutual fund), MREF (the first real estate investment fund in Kuwait), Forsa Financial Fund (the first options market maker in the GCC since 2005), and the GCC Momentum Fund (the first passive fund of its kind in Kuwait and across GCC that follows the momentum methodology), all conceptualized, established, and managed by Markaz.

For further information, please contact:

Sondos Saad

Corporate Communications Department

Kuwait Financial Centre K.P.S.C. "Markaz"

Tel: +965 2224 8000

Email: Ssaad@markaz.com

markaz.com