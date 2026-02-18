Supporting student initiatives and strengthening knowledge platforms to empower youth

Kuwait: Kuwait Financial Centre “Markaz” concluded its participation as the main sponsor of the Dal Talks Conference for the 2025/2026 academic year, organized by the Kuwait International Law Society at the Faculty of Law, Kuwait University, and held at Sheikh Jaber Al Ahmad Cultural Centre. The conference was attended by a wide range of students, academics, and professionals, fostering the exchange of expertise and dialogue and promoting a culture of constructive, knowledge-based and responsible discussion.

Markaz’s sponsorship of the conference is part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) strategy, one of whose key pillars is building human capital and empowering youth. The sponsorship reflects Markaz’s commitment to supporting youth-led initiatives that contribute to developing leadership skills and broadening professional horizons.

As the main sponsor, Markaz was represented by Mr. Ahmed F. Al‑Falah, Managing Director – Investment Banking, Markaz, who highlighted Markaz’s journey and evolution as a leading Kuwaiti institution in the region. He emphasized that sustainable institutional success is built on good governance, building capacities, and continuous investment in human capital while preparing the next generation. He noted that Kuwait’s advanced legislative and regulatory environment, along with its qualified national talent, has been a fundamental pillar of Markaz’s regional growth and expansion. He concluded by encouraging youth to adopt strategic mindset and embark on their investment journeys to achieve long‑term goals.

Mr. Al-Falah stated: “Our sponsorship of the DAL Talks Conference underscores our continued commitment to supporting initiatives that promote dialogue, learning, and community engagement. Such platforms play an important role in broadening young people’s perspectives, refining their skills, and building the confidence necessary to enable them to lead and contribute effectively to the development of their communities. Markaz’s sponsorship of the conference aligns with its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) strategy, which focuses on building human capital and strengthening partnerships with academic institutions. Through investing in such student platforms, Markaz continues to expand its engagement with academic and professional communities, driven by our belief that knowledge and dialogue form the foundation of sustainable progress.”

Kuwait’s International Law Society, the event’s organizer, is a student organization under Kuwait University’s College of Law and the national arm of the International Law Students Association. The Society works to promote academic and professional development in the legal field through conferences and cultural initiatives that encourage critical thinking, develop leadership skills, and reinforce the principles of social responsibility among students.

About Kuwait Financial Centre “Markaz”

Established in 1974, Kuwait Financial Centre K.P.S.C “Markaz” is one of the leading asset management and investment banking institutions in the MENA region with total assets under management of over KD 1.52 billion (USD 4.98 billion) as of 31 December 2025. Markaz was listed on the Boursa Kuwait in 1997. Over the years, Markaz has pioneered innovation through the creation of new investment channels. These channels enjoy unique characteristics, and they have helped Markaz widen investors’ horizons. Examples include Mumtaz (the first domestic mutual fund), MREF (the first real estate investment fund in Kuwait), Forsa Financial Fund (the first options market maker in the GCC since 2005), and the GCC Momentum Fund (the first passive fund of its kind in Kuwait and across GCC that follows the momentum methodology), all conceptualized, established, and managed by Markaz.

For further information, please contact:

Sondos Saad

Corporate Communications Department

Kuwait Financial Centre K.P.S.C. "Markaz"

Email: Ssaad@markaz.com

markaz.com