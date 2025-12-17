Dubai, UAE: Maria Morris Global (MMG), the Dubai-based real estate advisory company founded by internationally recognised industry leader Maria Morris, has announced a strategic partnership with Alta Real Estate Advisory, a boutique Saudi advisory firm that has local expertise and international standards. Alta Real Estate Advisory have expert capabilities spanning all real estate asset classes—residential, mixed-use, hospitality, commercial, retail, and logistics—alongside specialized sectors such as healthcare and education.

The partnership marks a defining moment in MMG’s international expansion strategy and positions the firm ahead of the Kingdom’s landmark regulatory shift in 2026, opening the door for foreign individuals to purchase real estate in Saudi Arabia under a new legal framework. With international demand accelerating and Saudi’s real estate landscape undergoing rapid transformation, MMG’s alignment with Alta Real Estate Advisory provides a strategically advantaged and fully compliant platform to support the firm’s global high-net-worth clientele.

A Transforming Market with Global Significance

Saudi Arabia is entering one of the most significant growth phases in its modern real estate history.

Enabled by Vision 2030, giga-projects and major investment into world-class communities, the Kingdom is witnessing heightened interest from private clients, family offices and institutional investors across the region and internationally.

The confirmed 2026 market opening — enabling foreign individuals to purchase real estate for the first time — is expected to recalibrate global capital flows and reshape the dynamics of luxury and prime residential investment across the Middle East.

“Saudi Arabia is emerging as one of the most exciting prime markets of the next decade,” said Maria Morris, Founder & CEO of Maria Morris Global. “Our clients are increasingly exploring the opportunities the Kingdom presents — both from a lifestyle and long-term investment perspective. Partnering with Alta Real Estate Advisory allows us to combine MMG’s global advisory expertise with their deep, licensed on-ground knowledge. It positions us, and our clients, ahead of a pivotal moment in the market’s evolution.”

A Partnership Built on Depth, Expertise and Alignment

Through this collaboration, MMG will work closely with Alta’s multidisciplinary advisory team, enabling the firm to provide international clients with:

• Rigorous market intelligence and strategic insight across Saudi’s residential, commercial and emerging asset classes

• Curated access to opportunities in prime and developing sectors, facilitated through Alta Real Estate Advisory’s execution

• Developer advisory collaboration, aligning MMG’s global positioning, marketing and sales strategy with Alta’s regulatory and on-ground capabilities

Alta Real Estate Advisory will retain responsibility for all regulated real estate activity within Saudi Arabia, ensuring full compliance with local frameworks as the market continues to develop.

“We are pleased to partner with MMG in supporting the growing interest we are seeing from international investors and regional HNW clients,” said Alan K. Mardini, Managing Partner at Alta Real Estate Advisory. “Maria’s global expertise in the super-prime sector compliments our advisory capabilities across residential, commercial and specialised sectors. With foreign ownership laws continuing to evolve in Saudi Arabia, we expect international participation to accelerate — and this partnership positions us strongly to guide that next wave of cross-border investment. Together, we aim to elevate the standard of strategic real estate advisory in the Kingdom.

A Global Boutique Expanding with Intention

For MMG, the partnership aligns with its broader international strategy, which has strengthened the firm’s presence across key global luxury markets and deepened cross-border HNW flows between the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Europe and the United States.

“This collaboration reflects our long-term commitment to Saudi Arabia’s vision and its growing global significance,” added Morris. “We are proud to be aligned with a respected, well-established local partner as we support our clients through this next chapter.”

MMG will continue to operate from its Dubai headquarters, with all Saudi-based real estate advisory and brokerage activity conducted exclusively through Alta’s licensed entity.

About Maria Morris Global

Maria Morris Global is Dubai’s first wholly female-owned brokerage, redefining luxury real estate with a bold, dynamic approach, specializing in sales, leasing, lifestyle, and investments across prime, super-prime, and ultra-prime markets, delivering tailored experiences with a personal touch.

With over 25 years of local and international expertise, MMG offers insights into Dubai, the UK, Europe, and the USA, supported by a track record of results and media recognition.

www.mariamorrisglobal.com

About Alta Real Estate Advisory

Alta Real Estate Advisory is a Saudi Arabia– and GCC-based firm offering strategic real estate and financial advisory, with experts from leading global firms, combining world-class expertise with regional insight to deliver tailored solutions. Their services—ranging from brokerage and leasing to market and financial feasibility, highest and best use analysis, and financial modelling—help clients navigate market complexities, close knowledge gaps, and make confident, high-value decisions.

www.alta-ksa.com