Dubai, UAE - marhaba, dnata’s leading global airport hospitality brand, and Plaza Premium Group (PPG), the pioneer in global airport hospitality, have entered into a joint venture agreement to expand their international offering. The partnership brings together two leading brands to combine knowledge and resources, and bring airport hospitality to the next level through excellent and innovative airport concierge and lounge services as travel demand increases globally.

The first project under the agreement will see the development of the new marhaba Plaza Premium Lounge at Queen Alia International Airport in Amman, Jordan.

With the lounge development already in progress, the new marhaba Plaza Premium Lounge at Queen Alia International Airport is expected to open in July 2022. The lounge will have a capacity of 140 guests and is inspired by the beautiful landscape of Amman, with subtle inclusion of the local culture and heritage in its design.

Steve Allen, CEO of dnata Group, said: "We are thrilled to join forces with PPG to bring our globally renowned airport hospitality services to more travellers across the world. Our joint commitment to quality and service excellence will ensure first-rate customer experience for travellers throughout their journey. We look forward to opening the first, best-in-class marhaba Plaza Premium lounge in Amman and further enhancing our joint offering in the coming years."

Mr. Bora Isbulan, Deputy CEO of Plaza Premium Group said, "This is truly an exciting opportunity for PPG. Our global agreement with marhaba is a testament to our shared commitment to providing the best-in-class airport hospitality for travellers to enjoy. We expect to yield more opportunities in the future through this collaboration. Meanwhile, we are also excited to announce our first venture through the PPG and marhaba’s global agreement, the launch of the new marhaba Plaza Premium Lounge. Travellers will be able to experience the new lounge later this year."

Queen Alia International Airport is the main and largest airport in Jordan. The airport has won several awards, including Best Airport by Size and Region: Middle East in 2020 by Airports Council International (ACI) World.

