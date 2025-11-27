Cairo: Mantrac Egypt, the exclusive Caterpillar dealer in Egypt, has announced the signing of a new partnership agreement with Pickalbatros Hotels and Resorts Group for the second consecutive year. As one of the region’s leading tourism groups, Pickalbatros will benefit from comprehensive preventive maintenance, repair, and overhaul services. The agreement builds on the deep trust Mantrac has earned in the Egyptian market and reaffirms its position as a reliable partner in energy and marine transport. Through its integrated solutions, Mantrac supports enhanced operational efficiency and drives long-term sustainability across key sectors, particularly tourism and hospitality.

This year’s agreement includes the implementation of a comprehensive preventive maintenance program for 93 Caterpillar generators, alongside efficiency upgrades for 14 units. The collaboration marks an important step toward enhancing energy efficiency and ensuring continuous operations across the group’s facilities, enabling sustainable hotel services year-round. The agreement also covers the installation of remote-control devices via internet networks to monitor generator performance and provide detailed technical reports that help mitigate potential risks. Mantrac will continue to provide integrated after-sales solutions, including regular maintenance and major repairs, to maximize equipment lifespan and ensure the highest levels of reliability.

In this context, Eng. Ayman Ezz El-Dine, General Manager of Mantrac Egypt, stated: “At Mantrac, our strategy focuses on delivering advanced technical solutions keep pace with market demands and address the diverse needs of our clients. We prioritize equipment efficiency and uninterrupted performance at the highest quality levels, while minimizing operating costs through comprehensive maintenance programs and specialized technical support that maximize return on investment. Thanks to our extensive experience and wide service network, we remain the closest partner to our clients at every stage of operation, continuously developing our technical capabilities to provide effective solutions that support sustainable growth across the sectors we serve”.

Eng. Ahmed Farghal, Parts Sales General Manager at Mantrac Egypt, added: “We are proud of this partnership, which reflects the confidence that leading tourism institutions place in our technical capabilities and field services. Our specialized teams have carefully assessed the needs of Pickalbatros Group and developed maintenance and repair solutions to ensure maximum operational efficiency fort their Caterpillar generators. This partnership sets a benchmark for how Mantrac’s expertise supports business sustainability in one of Egypt’s most important economic sectors.”

The collaboration was the outcome of close coordination between Mantrac teams, including Product Support, After-Sales Services, and Power Systems Management, who worked extensively with Pickalbatros Group to conduct comprehensive assessments of 104 generators and identify the required spare parts for preventive maintenance contracts. Additionally, the Power Systems team successfully secured two new C15 generators to enhance the group’s energy infrastructure.

The agreement was officially signed with Mr. Kamel Abou Ali, Chairman of Pickalbatros Hotels and Resorts Group, reinforcing the ongoing partnership between the two organizations to support Egypt’s tourism sector through reliable and sustainable energy solutions.

This initiative demonstrates Mantrac’s commitment to implementing its strategy of driving innovation and enhancing operational efficiency for its clients through comprehensive after-sales services and advanced technical solutions that ensure superior equipment performance under various operating conditions. It also reinforces the company’s ongoing focus on strengthening its technical support framework and expanding its service offerings in line with leading global standards. Through these efforts, Mantrac continues to build customer confidence in its ability to maintain operational continuity, reduce downtime, and enhance long-term productivity.

About Mantrac:

Mantrac Group is one of the world’s leading providers for integrated solutions and an authorized Caterpillar dealer. Since starting operations in 1977, the company has supplied heavy equipment and advanced power systems, supported by a full range of equipment services, across more than 10 countries. Its portfolio includes new and used machinery, rental solutions, power generation systems, spare parts, and a wide selection of accessories, all made readily available in local markets to ensure customers receive the right equipment when they need it. With a strong commitment to reliability, deep expertise and consistently high service standards, Mantrac Group has become a trusted partner for companies seeking to enhance performance, boost productivity, and achieve long-term value worldwide.