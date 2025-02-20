MANSA, a global fintech innovator in cross-border payments, has announced the successful close of its $10 million funding round. This marks a significant milestone for the company in its mission to alleviate liquidity challenges for payment companies worldwide. MANSA's stablecoin-based solution offers payment providers in emerging and mature markets a flexible and reliable way to manage liquidity challenges in cross-border payments.

MANSA has raised $3 million in a pre-seed funding round led by Tether and co-led by Polymorphic Capital with participation from other prominent investors, including Octerra Capital, Faculty Group, and Trive Digital. The fintech company has secured an additional $7 million in liquidity funding from institutions, including corporate investors, quantitative funds, and alternative investment firms. The funds will support MANSA’s further market expansion into Latin America and Southeast Asia, alongside the rollout of bespoke liquidity and ancillary solutions tailored to address complex cross-border payments needs.

Co-founded by Mouloukou Sanoh and Nkiru Uwaje, MANSA has deep expertise across traditional finance, payments, and Web3. The team shares a passion for innovation and is committed to transforming how money moves globally and building next-generation market infrastructure for payments and financial services.

"Securing $10 million in pre-seed and liquidity funding marks a significant milestone in our mission to transform the way money moves. By bringing payments on-chain and leveraging efficient liquidity solutions, we are addressing critical challenges in cross-border transactions—making payments faster, cheaper, and more reliable worldwide” said Mouloukou Sanoh, CEO and Co-Founder of MANSA. “This funding accelerates our global expansion, enabling us to empower payment companies with seamless, real-time settlement infrastructure and drive the future of payments"

Since its launch in August 2024, MANSA has gained traction by building partnerships with major payment companies across Africa, Asia, and South America. These strategic alliances have contributed to the proliferation of its instant liquidity solutions, resulting in $27 million in transaction volume to date, with nearly $11 million in on-chain transaction volume in January - reflecting a 574% growth from August 2024. MANSA leverages stablecoins, thereby reducing settlement delays and transaction costs, and giving payment providers the resources to scale their operations efficiently.

“MANSA’s vision for addressing liquidity challenges in cross-border payments aligns with our mission to create a more efficient and inclusive financial system. By leveraging USDT for real-time settlements and instant payouts, MANSA is solving critical pain points for payment companies operating in emerging markets. We are proud to collaborate with MANSA and support their efforts to reshape global payment infrastructure.” said Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether.

Strategic Expansion Plans

The newly secured funds will be instrumental in MANSA’s strategic expansion into Latin America and Southeast Asia – regions where liquidity challenges hinder cross-border transactions. MANSA intends to expand its reach and influence by enabling faster, more affordable payment solutions through scaling its liquidity infrastructure and developing strategic partnerships.

MANSA’s commitment to financial inclusion and innovation is consistent with its objective to transform cross-border payments. The company’s solutions are intended to address global liquidity shortages and provide a faster, more accessible way for businesses and individuals to transact across borders.

Cross-border payments are at the heart of global commerce, yet many payment providers face significant liquidity shortages. These liquidity gaps can lead to delayed settlements and increased operational costs, particularly in emerging markets, where reliable and scalable solutions are scarce. Globally, the remittance already costs an average of 6.5% of the amount sent, disproportionately impacting developing regions. And with the total value of cross-border payments projected to hit $290.2 trillion annually by 2030, inefficiencies in the current system could cost businesses billions.

Quotes from Investors

Polymorphic

“Mansa is here to disrupt a massive traditional market with blockchain and the Web3 paradigm. Polymorphic supports extraordinary founders. The Mansa team is up to this incredible challenge.”

Vitaly Spassky, Managing Partner, Polymorphic Capital

Octerra

"We invested in MANSA because of their bold, diverse, high-caliber team of visionary founders addressing critical challenges faced by payments companies in Emerging Markets. We firmly believe that decentralized finance and asset tokenization are game-changing frontier technologies. With immense market potential in emerging economies, MANSA is uniquely positioned to drive transformative impact and bridge the credit gap across Africa. "

Ashim Egunjobi, Managing Partner, Octerra Capital

Faculty Group

“We are incredibly excited to have been the first investor in Mansa. Our decision to invest was driven primarily by our strong confidence in the leadership team, and we are certain they will continue to validate our belief. Additionally, we are thrilled about the future of crypto payments and Mansa's potential to make transactions in emerging markets faster, cheaper, and more efficient.”

Sebastian Cheek, Head of Investment, Faculty Group

TRIVE Digital

"MANSA addresses a fundamental liquidity challenge in cross-border payments, leveraging stablecoins to create more efficient and accessible financial rails. TRIVE Digital backs visionary founders building the future of Web3, and we are excited to support the MANSA team as they drive transformative impact in the global payments industry."

Shawn Tan, General Partner, TRIVE Digital