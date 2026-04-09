Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) Dubai has announced an AED 25 million scholarship initiative aimed at expanding access to internationally recognised higher education and supporting students choosing to pursue their academic journeys within the UAE.

As the UAE continues to strengthen its position as a global hub for higher education, driven by its focus on talent development, internationalisation, and knowledge economy growth, ensuring access to quality education remains a critical priority. The new scholarship fund reflects MAHE Dubai’s commitment to making globally recognised programmes more accessible to a diverse student population, while supporting the country’s broader vision for a skilled and future-ready workforce.

The AED 25 million fund spans several merit-based scholarships for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, including the Mahila Sarvashiksha Abhiyan dedicated to female students, and the Al Da’em Scholarship, which provides targeted financial support. The structure is designed to address a wide spectrum of student needs, from high academic achievers to those requiring additional financial assistance.

“Ensuring access to quality higher education is essential as the UAE continues to grow as a global education hub,” said Dr. S. Sudhindra, Pro Vice Chancellor at MAHE Dubai. “This scholarship initiative reflects our commitment to supporting students in achieving their academic goals while contributing to the country’s long-term talent and knowledge economy ambitions.”

The initiative covers more than 50 programmes across undergraduate, postgraduate, MBA, and professional qualifications, aligned with sectors critical to the UAE’s economic diversification and future workforce priorities. By broadening financial access, MAHE Dubai aims to enable more students to pursue quality education locally and contribute meaningfully to the region’s evolving economy.

The announcement comes at a time when more students are considering regional study destinations over traditional outbound markets, supported by the UAE’s progressive education policies, international university partnerships, and growing emphasis on research, innovation, and employability. In this evolving landscape, institutions are increasingly playing a key role in bridging the gap between aspiration and access.

While introduced during MAHE Dubai’s 25th year in the UAE, the initiative underscores the institution’s continued focus on accessibility, capability building, and talent development as core pillars of its contribution to the higher education sector.

Eligibility will vary by scholarship category, with full details available through the MAHE Dubai admissions portal. Applications are now open. For more information, please email admissions@manipaldubai.com or visit www.manipaldubai.com

About Manipal Academy of Higher Education – Dubai

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Dubai Campus, is a globally recognized institution committed to academic excellence, research and innovation. Licensed by the UAE Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR), the campus delivers programs accredited by the Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA) and has been awarded a five star rating by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA). MAHE Dubai provides a world class learning environment designed to equip students for success in a dynamic global landscape.

Established in 2000 as the first international branch campus of MAHE, India’s largest private university, the Dubai campus is home to over 3,100 students from 50+ nationalities and supported by a distinguished faculty of 150+. The university offers 50+ programs across disciplines such as Engineering, IT, Business, Design, Architecture, Life Sciences, Biotechnology, Media, and Psychology.

Located in Dubai International Academic City, the 750,000 sq. ft. campus features advanced laboratories, specialized studios, innovation hubs, and vibrant student life facilities fostering academic, creative, and personal growth.

Learn more: www.manipaldubai.com

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