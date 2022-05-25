Mandarin Oriental Exclusive Homes - a hand-picked collection of the most luxurious private homes, delivering exceptional Mandarin Oriental living – now available for the summer 2022 season

HONG KONG -- Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group has launched a branded collection of the world’s finest luxurious private villas and mansions, handpicked by the Group for their outstanding quality and sought-after locations, while also providing exceptional service and experiences in keeping with the legendary hospitality of the award-winning brand. Mandarin Oriental Exclusive Homes is being launched in partnership with StayOne, ‘the like-minded community allowing luxury travellers to experience the finest one percent of homes’.

The initial selection of Mandarin Oriental Exclusive Homes are located in popular destinations throughout Europe and range from a Georgian-style manor house in a 600-acre private estate in the heart of the Cotswold’s, to idyllic beach-front villas in the South of France and the Balearics including a jaw-dropping villa on its own private island. What makes the offering even more enticing is the impeccable service provided by a team who have been meticulously trained by Mandarin Oriental and who have exceptional local knowledge and insights of each destination, ensuring a truly exclusive experience for guests.

Mandarin Oriental and StayOne have worked together to identify and select only the finest homes in the most popular leisure destinations, each having been subject to a rigorous quality and safety checks, befitting of the Mandarin Oriental brand. The homes have been selected to suit different customer needs with the best locations chosen for secluded intimacy, family-friendly attractions, and party scenarios.

Specific benefits of a Mandarin Oriental Exclusive Home include:

Exceptional homes: inspected by StayOne and Mandarin Oriental to ensure the utmost quality and safety standards, as well as prime locations within top leisure destinations

only accessible via the platform Dedicated personal concierge service: from initial booking right through to departure, a dedicated concierge will be on-hand 24/7 to assist with pre-arrival requests and to arrange local experiences and transportation

from initial booking right through to departure, a dedicated concierge will be on-hand 24/7 to assist with pre-arrival requests and to arrange local experiences and transportation Private, on-demand culinary experiences: an in-house private chef approved by Mandarin Oriental’s culinary experts will design bespoke menus based on guest preferences and local seasonal produce

an in-house private chef approved by Mandarin Oriental’s culinary experts will design bespoke menus based on guest preferences and local seasonal produce Luxurious housekeeping : daily service inspired by Mandarin Oriental’s exacting housekeeping standards

: daily service inspired by Mandarin Oriental’s exacting housekeeping standards Family-friendly experiences: Special arrangements for children of all ages ( e.g. specialised amenities/equipment and tailored child-friendly local experiences)

Special arrangements for children of all ages ( e.g. specialised amenities/equipment and tailored child-friendly local experiences) Thorough hygiene and safety standards: all homes undergo rigorous health and safety audits, including increased hygiene awareness in response to COVID-19, overseen by Mandarin Oriental’s risk management team

all homes undergo rigorous health and safety audits, including increased hygiene awareness in response to COVID-19, overseen by Mandarin Oriental’s risk management team Luxurious amenities: from opulent bathrobes to sustainable bamboo toothbrushes, a suite of amenities unique to Mandarin Oriental will form part of the villa experience

from opulent bathrobes to sustainable bamboo toothbrushes, a suite of amenities unique to Mandarin Oriental will form part of the villa experience Exclusive benefits for Mandarin Oriental regular guests: Special benefits and experiences are provided for members of ‘Fans of M.O.’; the Group’s guest-recognition program.

“We are excited to be extending the Mandarin Oriental brand to new ventures and to be introducing new experiences to our Fans around the world. These handpicked luxurious homes fit naturally into our portfolio and their locations provide opportunities for our guests to combine a hotel visit with a villa stay and explore more of the destination in different ways – but all with the assurance of the Mandarin Oriental reputation. We look forward to working with StayOne to identify many more perfect homes to include in the collection,” said James Riley, Group Chief Executive of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group.

“Our home-owner members already provide the very best of luxury homes around the world, but our collaboration with Mandarin Oriental has created a unique offering in the luxury villa market. Mandarin Oriental is a globally respected and trusted brand delivering legendary service and bespoke experiences and will be the first luxury hotel group to extend their offering to the private home environment and provide a tailored holiday experience for guests,” said Thomas Bennett, co-founder, StayOne.

The initial collection of Mandarin Oriental Exclusive Homes comprise the following:

Ibiza

Tagomago Private Island

This villa is the sole residence on a stunning 148-acre Mediterranean private island, just minutes by boat off the east coast of Ibiza. The island is a protected area for local birds with fantastic walking trails and historic lighthouse. Rental includes private boat transfers and access to water sports.

Sleeps: 10 guests

The Palms, San José

A breath-taking clifftop escape, surrounded by pine trees and olive groves offering spectacular, 180° views of Ibiza. Situated on the quieter south-west coast of the island, often favoured by exclusive clients seeking a little more privacy. The villa boasts a large infinity pool, outdoor fitness area and giant chessboard.

Sleeps: 10 guests

Villa Lagarto, Jesús

A newly refurbished property within a premier gated community overlooking Ibiza Town. The villa offers a quiet haven, minutes from the best nightlife with uninterrupted views all the way to Formentera. The view can be enjoyed from various sunlit terraces, alfresco dining areas or the stunning infinity pool.

Sleeps: 8 guests

South of France

Villa Oxygen, Grimaud

Perched above the bay of Saint-Tropez, this is a truly peaceful and contemporary luxury retreat, perfect for families within the private, gated community of Domaine of La Baie. The large swimming pool is surrounded by a beautiful sundeck overlooking the bay.

Sleeps: 10 guests

5. La Maison vue de Saint Jean, Èze-Mer

This magnificent villa sits atop the heights of Èze in the French Riviera, with stunning 360-degree views of the surrounding landscape and the medieval village of Èze; just 15 minutes from Monaco. The beautiful terraced gardens feature a large infinity pool and jacuzzi whilst the villa itself is flooded with natural light.

Sleeps: 12 guests

Mallorca

Villa Puesta del Sol, Port d’Andratx

This cliffside villa offers magnificent views off the west coast of Mallorca; minutes from the exclusive Port d'Andratx, considered one of the loveliest harbours in the Mediterranean. Breath-taking sunsets can be enjoyed from every bedroom suite or whilst bobbing in the large infinity pool.

Sleeps: 10 guests

Ca’n Miquelet, Deià

An enchanting private oasis in the heart of the Sierra Tramontana, a World Heritage Site, this traditional Spanish villa is surrounded by exceptional natural beauty. Sitting on the hilltop above Deià, a Mallorcan town famous for attracting literary and musical talent, the estate comprises 32-acres scattered with orange, grapefruit and olive trees and enjoys some of the most amazing sunsets on the island.

Sleeps: 8 guests

The Cotswolds, U.K.

Cirencester Estate, Cotswolds

Nestled in the heart of a 600-acre estate within the charming town of Cirencester, this grand Cotswolds manor has been tastefully constructed in Georgian style, offering a magnificent country retreat with all the modern comforts. The well-groomed grounds include a heated outdoor swimming pool, private lake with sauna and yoga deck, tennis court and hidden outdoor bar.

Sleeps: 20 guests

For further information and bookings visit www.mandarinoriental.com/exclusive-homes

