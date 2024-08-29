Doha- Mandarin Oriental, Doha is proud to announce that it has become the first hotel in Qatar to receive the esteemed Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC) certification, underscoring the hotel's unwavering commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainable operations.

This landmark achievement follows a rigorous assessment conducted by United Certification Systems Limited (UCSL), a GSTC-Accredited Certification Body, reaffirming Mandarin Oriental, Doha as a leader in sustainable luxury hospitality. This certification not only highlights the hotel’s dedication to sustainability but also places it at the forefront of the global movement towards responsible tourism.

The GSTC certification is a testament to Mandarin Oriental, Doha's steadfast dedication to reducing its environmental footprint while enhancing the social and economic well-being of the local community. The hotel’s adherence to the GSTC Criteria for Hotels—which includes demonstrating effective sustainable management and maximizing environmental, cultural heritage, and community benefits—solidifies its position as a model for sustainable practices in the region.

“We are honoured to receive the GSTC certification, which underscores our commitment to responsible operations and managing our environmental and social impact,” said Thomas Kinsperger, General Manager of Mandarin Oriental, Doha. “This certification reflects our dedication to Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group’s Sustainability Goals and our principle to ‘Act with Responsibility,’ driving every decision with purpose. It solidifies our pursuit of sustainable practices, inspiring our guests and colleagues to contribute to a more sustainable future,” he added.

“Achieving accredited certification provides the highest level of assurance, credibility, and validation for hotels that take sustainability and verification of their claims seriously. We congratulate Mandarin Oriental, Doha on this achievement and for inspiring others in the region to prioritize sustainable operations," said Randy Durband, GSTC CEO.

The GSTC certification reaffirms Mandarin Oriental, Doha's leadership in sustainable luxury hospitality. As part of the Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, the Doha property is committed to "Acting with Responsibility," ensuring that every aspect of its operations supports the well-being of the planet, communities, and guests.

About Mandarin Oriental, Doha

Mandarin Oriental, Doha is an intimate and stylish urban retreat located in the centre of Msheireb Downtown Doha, the lifestyle and cultural heart of the city. The hotel blends chic and contemporary design with touches of Qatari heritage, bringing new levels of luxury to Qatar. Designed by the world-renowned David Collins Studio, the hotel’s 117 rooms, 41 suites and 91 serviced apartments blend an elegant, contemporary design with subtle elements of traditional Qatari heritage.

About Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group

Mandarin Oriental is the award-winning owner and operator of some of the world’s most luxurious hotels, resorts and residences. Recognised for creating exceptional properties, each destination reflects the Group’s oriental heritage, local culture and unique design. The Group’s mission is to completely delight and inspire guests through delivering passionate service. Having grown from its Asian roots over 60 years ago into a global brand, the Group now operates 40 hotels, 12 residences and 24 exclusive homes in 26 countries and territories with many more projects under development. Mandarin Oriental continues to drive its reputation as an innovative leader in luxury hospitality, delivering sustainable growth over the long term.

About the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC)

The Global Sustainable Tourism Council® (GSTC®) establishes and manages global sustainable standards, known as the GSTC Criteria. There are three sets: Destination Criteria for public policy-makers and destination managers, Industry Criteria for Hotels and Tour Operators, and MICE Criteria for Venues, Event Organizers, and Events & Exhibitions.

The GSTC Criteria form the foundation for GSTC’s assurance role for Certification Bodies that certify hotels/accommodations, tour operators, and destinations as having sustainable policies and practices in place. GSTC does not directly certify any products or services, but provides accreditation to those that do. The GSTC is an independent and neutral USA-registered 501(c)3 non-profit organization that represents a diverse and global membership, including national and provincial governments, leading travel companies, hotels, tour operators, NGOs, individuals and communities – all striving to achieve best practices in sustainable tourism.

