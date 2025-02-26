Manchester City has today announced a new multi-year global partnership with digital transformation consultant, Publicis Sapient, to become the Club’s Official Digital Business Transformation Partner.

Through this partnership, Publicis Sapient will support Manchester City’s ongoing digital transformation strategy, helping the Club enhance its digital ecosystem.

Leveraging its fully integrated SPEED – Strategy, Product, Experience, Engineering and Data C AI – capabilities, Publicis Sapient will work closely with the Club to optimise operations and elevate Manchester City’s digital experience off the pitch.

As part of the partnership, the Publicis Sapient brand will be prominently featured across pitch-side LED advertising at the Etihad Stadium and Joie Stadium in the UK, as well as across the Club’s social media channels, further strengthening visibility across key international markets.

Roel de Vries, Chief Operating Officer, City Football Group, commented: “As a Club, we are continuously working to strengthen our digital ecosystem. We are therefore delighted to welcome Publicis Sapient as the Club’s Official Digital Business Transformation Partner.

“Through the new partnership, we will benefit from industry-leading software and innovative solutions that further strengthens our position at the forefront of technological advancement in the sport industry.”

Nigel Vaz, CEO, Publicis Sapient, added: “We’re proud to partner with Manchester City on this transformative journey, harnessing our SPEED capabilities to deliver innovative, people-first digital experiences. Together, we are building a dynamic and future-ready digital ecosystem powered by data and AI, that enhances fan engagement and operational excellence.

“This partnership not only drives immediate value but also positions Manchester City for

sustained success in an increasingly dynamic and digital sports landscape.”

Bassel Kakish, CEO, Publicis Groupe Middle East C Turkey, further added: "We are excited to partner with Manchester City. This collaboration is about harnessing the power of digital business transformation to elevate fan engagement and create immersive, tech-driven experiences that bring global supporters, including those in the wider UAE and wider Middle East closer to a club they love.”

“By harnessing AI, data, and digital innovation, we are creating immersive experiences that bring supporters closer to the action, while reinforcing our commitment to the region’s dynamic sporting and digital landscape.”

“At Publicis Groupe Middle East, we are proud to be part of this journey, enhancing the intersection of sport, technology, and fan engagement.”