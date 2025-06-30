Built In-House, MSP Central Enables MSPs To Centralize Service Workflows, Device Control, Threat Protection, and Performance Monitoring in a Single Platform

Manage clients securely with integrated RMM, PSA, and advanced server monitoring on a multi-tenant, role-based platform

Boost technician productivity with AI-driven ticket insights, sentiment detection, and intelligent alert correlation

Dubai, UAE — ManageEngine, a division of Zoho Corporation and a leading provider of enterprise IT management solutions, today announced the launch of MSP Central—a unified platform designed to help MSPs streamline service delivery, device management, threat protection, and infrastructure monitoring from a single interface.

ManageEngine focuses on addressing specific operational models and business challenges of MSPs, developing tools that support multi-client environments, technician efficiency, and service scalability. MSP Central brings together these capabilities into a unified platform tailored to how MSPs deliver and manage IT services today.

Meeting the Evolving Needs of MSPs

With the global managed services market projected to reach $511 billion by 2029, MSPs are facing mounting pressure to scale operations without compromising service quality so as to offer a strategic value to customers and differentiate from the competition.

“We had technicians switching between multiple consoles just to resolve a single client incident—a real drag on time and ticket volume,” said Edgar Martínez, business manager at EvolutionIT, an early adopter of MSP Central. "We were looking for a tool that could bring together everything our team needs without adding complexity or locking us into a rigid stack."

MSP Central directly addresses this fragmentation by offering a unified platform to manage day-to-day operations across clients—from technician workflows and asset visibility to endpoint protection and network health monitoring. Its modular, cloud-native architecture supports native multi-tenancy, fine-grained role-based access control, and seamless integrations with both Zoho apps and third-party tools. This gives MSPs the flexibility to adopt only the modules they need and expand at their own pace.

Features Designed to Support MSP Operations

“With MSP Central, we’re bringing together the best of ManageEngine’s proven IT management and security capabilities in a platform designed from the ground up for MSPs,” said Mathivanan Venkatachalam, vice president at ManageEngine. “While each of these modules stands strong on its own, together they form a truly unified platform—delivering a single, connected experience for service providers. This approach lets MSPs consolidate their operations, eliminate tool sprawl, and enable their teams to work more efficiently and effectively—all from a unified console."

The platform includes the following capabilities:

Modular architecture: Adopt only the components required—no bundling or mandatory licensing.

Adopt only the components required—no bundling or mandatory licensing. Remote monitoring and management (RMM): Manage devices across clients with patching, asset visibility, and proactive remediation in a multi-tenant setup.

Manage devices across clients with patching, asset visibility, and proactive remediation in a multi-tenant setup. Professional services automation (PSA): Integrate ticketing, contract management, SLAs, time tracking, and billing in a unified workflow.

Integrate ticketing, contract management, SLAs, time tracking, and billing in a unified workflow. Advanced server monitoring: Monitor infrastructure across Windows, Linux, databases, and virtual systems with automated alerts and deep metrics.

Monitor infrastructure across Windows, Linux, databases, and virtual systems with automated alerts and deep metrics. Endpoint security: Provide comprehensive protection against evolving cyberthreats with vulnerability management, device and application control, anti-ransomware, and browser security.

Provide comprehensive protection against evolving cyberthreats with vulnerability management, device and application control, anti-ransomware, and browser security. AI-powered automation: Accelerate workflows with ticket summarization, sentiment detection, alert correlation, and predictive thresholds.

Accelerate workflows with ticket summarization, sentiment detection, alert correlation, and predictive thresholds. Third-party integrations: Connect seamlessly with over 20 tools across IT, security and business ecosystems via open APIs and pre-built connectors.

Connect seamlessly with over 20 tools across IT, security and business ecosystems via open APIs and pre-built connectors. Marketplace ready: Built for integration into cloud marketplaces and partner ecosystems.

Looking Ahead

MSP Central marks the foundation of ManageEngine’s long-term MSP platform strategy, which supports the full spectrum of managed services. Future enhancements will focus on expanding into adjacent domains like SIEM, privileged access management, and advanced analytics, helping MSPs and MSSPs manage security and compliance alongside operations. The platform will also evolve to support deeper integrations with business applications and partner ecosystems, empowering providers to streamline service delivery end to end.

“Our goal is to give MSPs a platform that adapts to their growth, supports their preferred tools, and eliminates the friction of fragmented systems. We’re starting with RMM, PSA, and advanced server monitoring, but this is just the beginning. Our vision is to bring all of ManageEngine’s standalone MSP tools together under this platform, delivering depth, flexibility, and scalability that helps providers grow alongside their clients’ needs. MSP Central is designed to support MSPs for the long haul,” added Venkatachalam.

Pricing and Availability

MSP Central is available globally starting today. The platform supports flexible modular pricing so MSPs can pay for only what they need.

About ManageEngine MSP

The ManageEngine MSP suite is a set of solutions exclusively crafted for service providers. The suite encompasses a wide range of capabilities MSPs need to deliver exceptional services and streamline their own business operations, including identity and access management, remote monitoring and management, professional service automation, and cybersecurity services. For more information, please visit manageengine.com/MSP and follow the suite on LinkedIn.

About ManageEngine

ManageEngine, a division of Zoho Corporation, is a leading provider of IT management solutions for organizations worldwide. Its powerful, flexible, and AI-driven platform helps businesses operate efficiently—whether managing IT internally or delivering services as a managed service provider.