UAE: In a strategic move to fuel its international growth, UAE’s homegrown tea brand, FiLLi Cafe, has joined forces with COFE Cloud to digitize and optimize its operations across markets. The partnership centers around the deployment of a tailor-made mobile app built on COFE Cloud’s all-in-one digital solutions platform, designed specifically for coffee and beverage brands looking to scale efficiently and deliver exceptional customer experiences.

With a strong presence in the UAE, USA, UK, Oman, Qatar, Mauritius, Nepal, India and Pakistan, FiLLi is accelerating its global ambitions—and COFE Cloud is at the heart of this transformation. The platform enables brands like FiLLi to harness data-driven decision-making, streamline operations, and deepen customer engagement through personalization and loyalty programs.

Ali Al Ebrahim, Founder & CEO of COFE, commented, “We are proud to support FiLLi, one of the UAE’s most iconic café brands, on their next chapter of growth. By bringing our advanced digital infrastructure to their expansion strategy, we aim to redefine what’s possible for regional brands scaling globally. COFE Cloud is built to empower businesses with complete control, market adaptability, and operational intelligence—all in a unified, intuitive app experience.”

COFE Cloud’s technology is tailored to meet the unique operational and customer service needs of beverage brands. For FiLLi, it means a fully customized mobile app that not only reflects local preferences across different geographies but also serves as a powerful tool for operational efficiency, revenue growth, and enhanced brand loyalty.

Mr. Rafih FiLLi, Founder & CEO at FiLLi, said, “Partnering with COFE Cloud marks a significant milestone in our digital journey. This collaboration enables us to seamlessly scale our operations while staying true to our brand promise—delivering world-famous Zafran Chai and our Global Street Food offerings with excellence, speed, and personalization. With COFE Cloud, we’re entering a new era of smart, scalable, and customer-centric growth.”

Founded in 2004 as a single café in the UAE, FiLLi has evolved into a global favorite, known for its modern take on Global Street Food fusion and its iconic chai. As the brand prepares for further global expansion, COFE Cloud’s SaaS-driven capabilities place it at the forefront of café digitization—where technology meets taste, and tradition meets innovation.

About COFE:

COFE is a tech-powered beverage company that helps businesses thrive by blending taste, technology, data, and a wide range of exclusive international products and equipment. It connects users to global and local coffee brands through seamless ordering and premium services, while COFE Market provides coffee beans, machines, and accessories, transforming the B2B supply chain ecosystem.

For businesses, COFE integrates technology, data, and sustainability to optimize menu management, staff training, equipment maintenance, and digital solutions—helping brands enhance efficiency and customer engagement.

Founded by Ali Al-Ebrahim in 2018, COFE operates in Kuwait, KSA, UAE, and Egypt, with further expansion planned.

COFE App is available on App Store and Google Play.

https://www.cofeapp.com

About FiLLi Café:

FiLLi Café is a globally expanding fast-casual concept born in the heart of Dubai, known for redefining the modern tea experience. Our signature FiLLi Zafran Chai is at the center of a diverse menu featuring specialty teas, coffees, smoothies, wraps, sandwiches, and flatbreads — all crafted using premium ingredients and inspired by flavors from the Indian subcontinent and the Middle East. Every FiLLi store is more than just a café; it’s a thoughtfully curated lifestyle experience. The ambiance reflects a fashionable, upbeat vibe, creating a space where authentic recipes meet contemporary tastes. Many of our dishes draw inspiration from festive street food culture, reimagined to create bold, unforgettable flavors. The name FiLLi has a charming backstory. It originated as a nickname among friends, a playful mix of their initials. What started as an inside joke soon became the identity of a beloved brand—thanks to founder Mr. Rafih FiLLi—and has since grown into an international name with a loyal following around the world.

