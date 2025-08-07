Ajman, UAE – In a move to contribute towards sustainable transformation of the UAE economy, Ambipar, a global leader in environmental and carbon solutions, and Ajman Bank, one of the UAE’s most dynamic financial institutions, are proud to announce a long-term strategic partnership aimed at supporting Ajman Bank’s ambitious net-zero and sustainable finance strategy.

This alliance represents much more than a collaboration: it is a shared commitment to the planet, uniting innovation, technology, and purpose around a clear mission: to accelerate the journey towards carbon neutrality, strengthening the role of the financial and environmental sectors in building a lasting green legacy. Together, Ambipar and Ajman Bank will seek areas of collaboration to integrate environmental services, carbon solutions, and innovative financial products, delivering tangible climate impact and market differentiation.

Key Pillars of the Partnership

Net Zero Strategy & Carbon Management : Ajman Bank and Ambipar will co-create a robust strategy and roadmap to mitigate and offset Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions, supported by Ambipar’s expertise in carbon accounting, reduction planning, and blockchain-based traceability technologies, ensuring full transparency and international credibility.

Net Zero Strategy & Carbon Management : Ajman Bank and Ambipar will co-create a robust strategy and roadmap to mitigate and offset Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions, supported by Ambipar's expertise in carbon accounting, reduction planning, and blockchain-based traceability technologies, ensuring full transparency and international credibility.

Sustainable Finance & Green Products : The partnership will explore the launch of new green banking solutions, unprecedented in the regional market, including carbon-neutral credit cards, and green savings accounts, and areas in which customers will have the ability to offset their emissions in real-time via tokenized, high integrity, verified carbon credits generated through forest conservation projects.

Environmental Services for Operations : With a focus on tangible results, Ambipar and Ajman Bank will explore ways to improve waste management, zero-waste certification, environmental compliance, and emergency response services across its 12 branches.

Sustainability Centre of Excellence : Ajman Bank's Sustainability Centre of Excellence (SCoE) will pursue partnership with Ambipar to improve its capacity to to empower corporate clients to align their businesses with global sustainability and governance demands, offering decarbonization, ESG reporting, and regulatory compliance solutions.

Community Engagement: Ajman Bank with the support of Ambipar will consider adopting the "Green Path" initiative which will enable its clients to contribute to local tree planting, receive environmental certifications, and actively participate in building a regenerative future in the UAE.

“This collaboration with Ambipar represents a significant milestone for Ajman Bank as it strengthens its commitment to sustainability by actively engaging with global leaders in the field. Through this partnership, the bank reaffirms its dedication to responsible forward-thinking practices and also sets a clear path toward adopting and promoting leading sustainability standards. It underscores our continuous efforts to innovate, lead by example, and contribute to UAE’s global sustainability agenda”

- Mustafa Khalfawi, CEO, Ajman Bank

“This partnership with Ajman Bank represents a powerful step forward in our mission to support the UAE’s journey toward net zero. We are honored to be chosen by Ajman Bank as their strategic sustainability partner and bring Ambipar’s global expertise to help advance environmental performance across the country’s financial and business sectors. Together, we aim to make sustainability not just a goal, but a shared value embedded in everyday operations and decisions.”

- Rafael Tello, President, Ambipar Middle East

“Ambipar's mission is to support the construction of a world with net-zero emissions. Being alongside Ajman Bank on this journey is an honor and a responsibility we proudly embrace. Our commitment is clear: to transform intentions into concrete actions that make a difference for the climate, for business, and for future generations.”

A Regional First in Green Innovation

This visionary partnership positions Ajman Bank as a first-mover in joining hands with Ambipar in the region, reinforcing its leadership position within the UAE Banking sector. By aligning with Ambipar’s verified carbon and environmental services platform, Ajman Bank clients and stakeholders will benefit from world-class tools and transparent, traceable and auditable impact aligned with international climate goals.

The signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) took place on the 4th of August 2025, during a joint event at Ajman Bank’s headquarters, symbolizing a shared commitment to sustainable development in the UAE and beyond.

About AMBIPAR

Ambipar is a global leader in environmental solutions and invests and operates decarbonization, circular economy, energy transition and environmental regeneration projects. It was founded in 1995 and operates in Brazil and 41 countries with a broad portfolio of environmental services, especially for waste recovery and responses to environmental emergencies, based on the principles of sustainability. A pioneer in various products and services, it is a benchmark in the market by Research, Development, and Innovation (RD&I), with more than 100 circular economy solutions, over 25 patents, and more than 50 national and international innovation awards. With mor than 23 thousand employees around the world and over 600 operational bases, the company has shares listed on B3 and The New York Stock Exchange. Its performance is also recognized by Standard & Poor’s, which classified Ambipar’s shares as green stocks on the B3, the Brazilian stock exchange.

For more information, visit: https://ambipar.com/a-ambipar/

About Ajman Bank

Ajman Bank is one of the leading Islamic banks in the UAE, dedicated to delivering innovative financial services rooted in sustainability, ethics, and customer value. The Bank chairs the UAE Banks Federation Second ESG Committee and is actively shaping the future of sustainable finance in the region.

