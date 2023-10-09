Dubai, United Arab Emirates: ManageEngine, the enterprise IT management division of Zoho Corporation, has announced its participation at GITEX Global 2023 scheduled from October 16-20, 2023 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The company will exhibit its entire suite of IT solutions, which includes over 60 products and will showcase its expertise in different IT market segments, such as IT operations management, IT service management, IT security and advanced analytics at the region's leading tech show.

Additionally, ManageEngine will showcase its latest offering, Identity360, a cloud-native identity platform designed to assist enterprises in addressing workforce identity and access management (IAM) challenges. With more enterprises focusing on enabling the mobility of their workforce without compromising on the security front, it becomes crucial to handle identity complexities effectively and ensure regulatory compliance, all while prioritizing a seamless user experience. ManageEngine aims to achieve the needs of the workforce by launching Identity360.

The company will also demonstrate the recently-enhanced ADManager Plus, its on-premise identity governance and administration (IGA) solution. It has added two new features to the solution, namely access certification and identity risk assessment, enabling organisations to enhance their compliance posture and better align their security and business needs.

The emergence of large language models (LLMs) over the past year has seen a significant rise in the usage of AI technology. These expansive models have shown emergent capabilities that has set them apart from their other smaller counterparts. Enterprises have begun to recognise that AI technology is not just a differentiator but can also become an essential part of day-to-day operations going forward.

” As Generative AI continues to evolve, it will align consumer demands with enterprise objectives strategically, potentially reshaping the business landscape, making it a compelling addition to any company’s technology stack. This year, GITEX Global places a significant emphasis on AI as its primary theme, and we are keen to observe how the Middle East market will embrace the AI wave. Additionally, notable advancements are being witnessed in the domains of machine learning, cybersecurity, automation, and cloud computing. The possibilities within these fields appear to be continuously expanding,” said Rajesh Ganesan, President of ManageEngine.

Companies are increasingly relying on AI to streamline operations, but it is simultaneously making it easier for cybercriminals to penetrate systems with no human intervention. It is important to note that cybersecurity professionals and researchers are also harnessing AI to strengthen defenses and develop more robust security measures. At the event, ManageEngine will be focusing on their key IT Solutions and their experts will be providing insights as to how to tackle cyber threats going forward in an AI-powered world.

“The Middle East region is one of our most significant markets globally, and GITEX has proven to be an exceptional avenue for us to enhance our brand visibility to a broader audience. Additionally, it has enabled us to establish connections with our customers, partners, and prospects in the area. We are pleased to announce our participation in GITEX 2023, where we will be showcasing some of our recently launched products. This reaffirms our unwavering commitment to providing our customers with exceptional service and forging stronger relationships,” said Nirmal Kumar Manoharan, regional director at ManageEngine .

ManageEngine will be exhibiting in Hall 7 booth C1. Senior executives and technology experts will meet with customers and partners to share their global success stories and hold live demonstrations on how the company’s solutions can help organizations deliver the best possible outcomes and better operationalize their IT management strategy.

About ManageEngine

ManageEngine is the enterprise IT management division of Zoho Corporation. Established and emerging enterprises—including 9 of every 10 Fortune 100 organizations—rely on ManageEngine's real—time IT management tools to ensure optimal performance of their IT infrastructure, including networks, servers, applications, endpoints and more. ManageEngine has offices worldwide, including in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, India, Colombia, Mexico, Brazil, Singapore, Japan, China and Australia, as well as 200+ global partners to help organizations tightly align their business and IT.