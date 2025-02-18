Mamo partners with Paymentology to work towards closing the financial inclusion gap for SMEs, providing them with virtual Visa prepaid cards linked to Mamo’s single platform. The solution empowers businesses to efficiently manage payments, expenses, and financial operations in a streamlined manner

Dubai, UAE – Mamo, a UAE-based financial technology company, has announced a strategic partnership with Paymentology, a global issuer processor, to empower small and medium enterprises (SMEs) across the UAE. The partnership will enhance the features and services available through Mamo's existing card program, offering greater rewards and benefits for SMEs across the UAE. ​​The expanded offering will include credit cards in addition to debit cards, multi-currency card functionality, cashback benefits of up to 2%, and streamlined expense management workflows.

Mamo, co-founded in 2019 by ex-Google executives Asim Janjua and Imad Gharazeddine, was created to tackle the everyday banking challenges that SMEs face in the Middle East. With a mission to expedite financial independence, Mamo offers a consolidated platform where businesses can access payment collection, corporate credit and debit cards, and expense management tools in one intuitive interface. This comprehensive solution allows SMEs to bypass the need for multiple service providers, thereby streamlining financial operations and enabling entrepreneurs to focus on growing their businesses.

SMEs across the UAE are leveraging Mamo’s platform to enhance payment collection across diverse channels such as WhatsApp, e-commerce, payment links, and digital invoicing, resulting in hours in savings for finance teams. With Paymentology’s scalable, flexible next-generation payments technology, businesses will also benefit from an improved end-to-end customer experience with direct support from Mamo, real-time reporting capabilities, and physical and virtual corporate cards designed for vendor payments, particularly within the travel industry. Mamo’s customer-centric focus means that business users benefit from tools that simplify complex financial processes, improving payment conversion rates and enabling faster access to revenue.

Imad Gharazeddine, co-founder and CEO of Mamo commented: “Traditional banking and finance solutions fall short in serving SMEs, making one third of all SMEs consider switching financial providers due to subpar user experiences and product efficacy. Our partnership with Paymentology brings together a shared commitment to create customer-focused solutions and leverages Paymentology’s technology to address these gaps. Together, we’re offering UAE’s SMEs fast, reliable and secure payment options that simplify expense management, enhance cash flow, and empower business owners with greater financial freedom.”

Jeff Parker, CEO of Paymentology, added: “Our partnership with Mamo is built on a shared dedication to elevating customer experiences through tailored, impactful solutions. Leveraging Paymentology’s advanced technology and proven track record, we’re thrilled to bring virtual Visa cards to the UAE’s SMEs to support their expense management, creating a pathway to greater financial inclusion and supporting the entrepreneurial energy that fuels the UAE’s economic growth.”

The partnership between Mamo and Paymentology addresses a critical need in the UAE market, where over half a million SMEs contribute substantially to the economy but face barriers in accessing effective and inclusive financial services. The collaboration aims to build a foundation that encourages entrepreneurship, fosters financial freedom, and supports a fair and inclusive ecosystem for SMEs in the UAE and beyond.

As part of its ongoing commitment to supporting businesses with smarter financial solutions, Mamo is now running a Straight 8 cashback campaign, offering 8% cashback on non-AED corporate spends. The initiative aims to help companies reduce costs on essential expenses like digital advertising, travel, and software subscriptions. The campaign provides businesses with a seamless way to maximize their spending efficiency.

About Mamo

Mamo is a UAE-based fintech company that helps hundreds of businesses save time and costs by automating payment collection and corporate expense management through a single platform. In 2022, Mamo became the first fintech startup licensed by the DFSA with a Category 3C Providing Money Services license.

About Paymenthology

Paymentology is the leading next-generation issuer processor, empowering fintechs, digital banks and retail banks to effortlessly launch and manage innovative payment solutions on a global scale. The company drives greater customer choice and value through easy-to-use, integrated platforms and services that help clients to disrupt the status quo, accelerate time to market, and achieve growth. With a superior multi-cloud platform offering a vast global footprint, and enhanced real-time data, Paymentology distinguishes itself as a leader in the payments industry. Its team of payments experts, with deep local market knowledge, operates across 60 countries and 14 time zones, providing 24/7 support. Paymentology is deeply committed to expanding financial inclusion globally, changing lives and positively impacting the communities in which it operates