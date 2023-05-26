This unique collaboration provides scholarships to upcoming fashion labels to drive the industry forward.

MEROË and Nashe will also have a pop-up shop inside Mall of Egypt, granting them the chance to showcase and sell their products.

Cairo: Majid Al Futtaim the leading shopping malls, communities, retail, and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia concluded its fifth anniversary celebrations at Mall of Egypt with a grand finale, Fashion Glam closing event, crowning the first-place winner of the fashion prize with a glamorous runway.

Fashion Glam was first launched in December 2022, in partnership with leading fashion institution FAD Dubai Institute of Luxury Fashion and Style, and musician Hisham Kharma.

As part of Mall of Egypt’s vision to become the incubator and hub for local talents, Fashion Glam has awarded 16 young talents, each an established fashion brand owner, a scholarship of accredited courses in fashion design and brand development.

The award was granted to MEROË and NASHE; the two brands showed their potential and have displayed a clear application of the professional techniques that were delivered during their scholarship. They also received dual certificates; a lookbook photoshoot produced by a creative director in FAD Dubai, in addition to a pop-up shop inside Mall of Egypt, granting them the chance to showcase and sell their products.

During the closing event, each participant displayed three of their designs on the runway inside Mall of Egypt on the exclusive music composed by Hisham Kharma. The impressive designs produced were a result of the industry-led mentorship programs that the participants had received over eight weeks in Mall of Egypt.

Fashion Glam supports Majid Al Futtaim Shopping Malls vision to be at the forefront of enabling local businesses to thrive in a competitive industry, with a focus on skills development and capacity building to elevate their brands.

Through Mall of Egypt, the hub for nurturing local talents, Majid Al Futtaim Shopping Malls is emphasizing one of its key priorities to empower aspiring fashion entrepreneurs in Egypt and create brands and destinations that strongly support creativity and ingenuity.

The successful collaboration between Mall of Egypt, FAD Dubai, and Hisham Kharma is a clear exemplification of an impactful step in the lives of participating brands. In fact, the 16 brands that participated have gained valuable experience that will undoubtedly help them in their professional journey.

