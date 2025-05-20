Abu Dhabi: The fourth edition of Make it in the Emirates officially opened today at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, spanning over 68,000 square metres and featuring participation from more than 720 exhibiting companies presenting cutting-edge products and innovative industrial solutions across various sectors.

Organised by ADNEC Group and hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, in strategic partnership with the Ministry of Culture, the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, and ADNOC, the first day of the exhibition witnessed strong attendance from industrialists, experts, and specialists. Emirati companies showcased advanced models that reflect the sector’s growth and innovation within the UAE.

Al Suwaidi Marine: Pioneering Shipbuilding with Global Export Ambitions

Haitham Mohamed, Operations Manager at Al Suwaidi Marine, highlighted the company’s leadership in the luxury boatbuilding sector from the heart of the UAE. He emphasised the role of local industrial participation in adopting robotics technologies and revealed the launch of a new model capable of carrying more than 17 people and built for open-sea navigation. Currently, over 50% of the company’s production is exported to GCC markets, with plans to expand into Europe, Africa, and the Maldives through its latest line of fast and comfortable vessels. He affirmed that the UAE’s strong industrial ecosystem enables companies of all sizes and origins to establish their manufacturing operations and use the country as a strategic hub for exports.

Blue Gulf Cat: Advanced, Eco-Friendly Maritime Solutions

Biat Al Qubaisi, Deputy Manager at Blue Gulf Cat, underlined the company’s pivotal role in advancing boat manufacturing and ship repair in the UAE. He presented the company’s latest environmentally friendly models, noting their high-performance engines and innovative hull designs that balance speed, manoeuvrability, and flexibility—ideal for thrill-seekers and fishing enthusiasts. He praised the UAE’s attractive business environment, supported by competitive advantages and a collaborative regulatory framework, which empowers both local and international investors to launch and scale their ventures.

Wood Makers: Quality and Innovation in Furniture with Global Outlook

Charbel Bechaalny, Director at Wood Makers, shared how the company produces high-quality, innovative furniture in the UAE, earning the trust of both public and private sector clients. Their continuous design innovation aligns with the UAE’s efforts to lead the industrial shift toward Industry 4.0 and enable companies of all sizes to contribute to the future of smart manufacturing. He expressed the company's ambition to expand internationally, citing their product quality and distinctive designs as a gateway to global competitiveness. Their participation in Make it in the Emirates serves as a platform to exchange knowledge and best practices in service of national development.

Ducon Industries: Environmentally Sustainable Construction Solutions

Ahmed Mamdouh, Sales Manager at Ducon Industries FZCO, stressed the company’s adoption of circular economy principles across its building solutions, including insulating, hollow, and solid blocks. He reaffirmed the company’s commitment to eco-friendly products, including cement-free buildings that reduce construction time and minimise environmental impact. Their concrete products are thermal and lightweight, helping reduce energy consumption and construction costs. Mamdouh added that the event is not only a product showcase, but a global marketplace to connect with companies and support local communities.

He noted that Make it in the Emirates has become a key Emirati platform that draws significant attention, highlighting the UAE’s emerging role as a regional and global hub for sustainable and innovative industries.

The fourth edition of Make it in the Emirates runs until 22 May and invites local and international investors to explore the promising opportunities it presents—opportunities that enable long-term partnerships, business expansion, and the establishment of manufacturing operations within the UAE, all while leveraging the country’s competitive advantages and enablers for sustainable growth.