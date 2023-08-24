Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The “Make a Wish” Foundation, in cooperation with “Reem Mall” and “Snow Abu Dhabi”, Abu Dhabi Snow Park, which is considered one of the largest covered snow parks in the world, was able to fulfil the wish of the child Muhammad (11 years old), who suffers from diabetes of first degree and practice his hobby playing with snow, while getting his PlayStation wish too.

“Reem Mall” and “Snow Abu Dhabi” teamed up together along with from “ADNOC” company volunteers and welcomed Muhammad, who arrived with his family members and “Make a Wish UAE team and was taken to the park to start a journey full of unique and innovative experiences that made him Live an unforgettable time.

Mr. Hani Al Zubaidi, the CEO of Make-A-Wish, said: "We make sure that when wishes come true, they are full of surprises that spread an atmosphere of joy and hope among our sick children. We thank those in charge of "Reem Mall" and "Snow Abu Dhabi" for providing this wonderful experience for the child, in addition to To their organization of the wonderful magic show that gave us the opportunity to fulfill his wish to have a PlayStation, which prompted him to say: (This is the best day of my life).

Mr. Al-Zubaidi also thanked and appreciated the ADNOC’s volunteers for their efforts to support the Foundation's initiatives and work, their haste to extend a helping hand to fulfill Muhammad's wish, and for their contribution to bringing happiness to his heart with his family members.

Mr. Bruce von Kaufmann Reem Mall Manager said: “At the heart of Reem Mall lies a commitment that goes beyond retail and entertainment – ​​a commitment to turning dreams into reality. Our collaboration with Make A Wish Foundation and Snow Abu Dhabi is a true testament to the power of collective solidarity. By fulfilling Mohamed’s wish through experiencing the magic of playing with snow and games in Snow Abu Dhabi, we create not just an experience, but a moment of pure joy and hope. Every wish fulfilled becomes a seed of inspiration, developing the belief that dreams can be achieved, even in the face of challenges."

Mohammad El Etri, Vice President of Global Snow at Majid Al Futtaim Entertainment, added, "Witnessing Mohammed's happiness today reminds us of the profound impact that creating magical moments can have on individuals. The joy that radiates from him is a testament to the importance of collaboration and community spirit in making dreams come true. We, at Snow Abu Dhabi and Majid Al Futtaim Entertainment, are immensely proud to be a part of this heart-warming collaboration that not only fulfils wishes but also spreads boundless joy. Our commitment lies in enriching and transforming lives in the communities we serve in line with our company-wide sustainability strategy, “Dare Today, Change Tomorrow.”

-Ends-

About "Snow Abu Dhabi"

It is one of the largest covered snow park in the world. Abu Dhabi Snow Park "Snow Abu Dhabi" in Reem Mall extends over an area of ​​​​9,732 square meters, and includes 20 rides such as Crystal Carousel, Snowy Owl and other interesting games. Snow Abu Dhabi simulates the unique atmosphere of the North Pole with a touch of the world of fantasy, as visitors can meet their favorite cartoon characters and play with them under an internal temperature of -2 degrees Celsius, along with snow up to 50 cm high

About Reem Mall:

Reem Mall is the latest mega mall in the region, located in the heart of the new Abu Dhabi, where shopping and entertainment come together in a unique experience. As a leading and upscale retail and entertainment destination in Abu Dhabi and the region, Reem Mall offers an impressive array of international and local brands, ensuring a world-class shopping experience for visitors.

With a total area of ​​185,650 square meters, Reem Mall includes 400 of the best shops, restaurants and entertainment. Whether you are looking for the latest fashion, exquisite jewelry, or unique gifts, Reem Mall has everything you need

The mall includes one of the largest indoor snow parks in the world, and considered a main center that includes a number of famous stores such as Fox Cinemas, Carrefour, Home Center, and Zara, where you will find everything you need under one roof. The mall also has the largest number of parking spaces in the emirate - 6,740 parking spaces.

About Make-A-Wish® United Arab Emirates

A non-profit organization is a foundation whose noble humanitarian strategy is based on fulfilling and granting the wishes of children who suffer from life-threatening health conditions in general that contributes to enhancing their health treatment positively.

It is an institution licensed by the Ministry of Community Development in the United Arab Emirates, its head office is located in Abu Dhabi.

So far, more than 6,000 wishes have been granted for children inside and out of the UAE with indefinite life threatening diseases, without distinction of gender, language, religion or sect.

For more information about “Make a Wish”, please visit the following website: www.makeawish.ae

