An unforgettable day of joy, laughter, and amazing moments for Gabrielle and her family.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Make-A-Wish Foundation UAE, the non-profit organization’s UAE branch dedicated to granting the wishes of children facing critical illnesses, joined forces with Miral, Abu Dhabi's leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences, to create an unforgettable day filled with wonder and joy for Gabrielle, making her wish come true by visiting SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the region’s first Marine Life Theme Park. Gabrielle, a brave three-year-old battling acute anemia, got to see and interact with her favorite animals in the company of her family and two ADNOC volunteers as Make-A-Wish and Miral made her dream come true.

Mr. Hani Al Zubaidi, the CEO of Make-A-Wish, said: "Gabrielle's wish to experience the wonder of marine animals in person was fulfilled, providing her with a day of joy and togetherness with her family, away from the challenges of her medical journey. We are deeply grateful to Miral and SeaWorld Abu Dhabi for their support in making Gabrielle's dream a reality. We also extend our heartfelt appreciation to the Hilton Double Tree hotel for hosting Gabrielle and her family with utmost care and hospitality, and we are thankful for the dedicated efforts of the ADNOC volunteers who played a vital role in creating unforgettable memories."

Thomas Kaferle, the General Manager of SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, mentioned: "We always strive to spread joy and hope in the hearts of young and old. It was a pleasure to cooperate with 'Make a Wish' and the Gabriel family to visit SeaWorld Abu Dhabi and learn about marine life and the One Ocean story."

Gabrielle's wish-granting day was a truly heartwarming experience, as she found boundless joy and energy as she explored SeaWorld Abu Dhabi’s eight realms. For Gabrielle and her family, who have faced the challenges of her illness with incredible strength, this special day offered a much-needed respite, filling their hearts with happiness and creating treasured memories together.

Miral’s efforts as well as those of ADNOC’s two volunteers were instrumental in creating an unforgettable day for Gabrielle and her family. Their dedication and support made Gabrielle's wish journey truly extraordinary, filled with laughter, smiles, and the hope that comes from cherished memories.

About Make-A-Wish® United Arab Emirates

A non-profit organization is a foundation whose noble humanitarian strategy is based on fulfilling and granting the wishes of children who suffer from life-threatening health conditions in general that contributes to enhancing their health treatment positively.

It is an institution licensed by the Ministry of Community Development in the United Arab Emirates, its head office is located in Abu Dhabi.

So far, more than 6,000 wishes have been granted for children inside and out of the UAE with indefinite life threatening diseases, without distinction of gender, language, religion or sect.

About SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi is the region’s first Marine Life Theme Park which tells a captivating 'One Ocean' story that uncovers the interconnectivity between life on earth and our ocean, inspiring a deep commitment to conserving our planet. SeaWorld Abu Dhabi delivers fun, engaging, and immersive family-friendly experiences through eight uniquely themed realms, featuring up-close animal encounters, exciting rides, inspiring entertainment, as well as unmatched dining and shopping experiences.

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi is committed to providing the highest standard of animal welfare based on best practices and standards set by internationally recognized animal welfare organizations. SeaWorld Abu Dhabi is the region’s first facility to be certified by Global Humane, the world’s largest certifier of animal welfare. Representing the next generation of zoological care, the animal habitats at SeaWorld Abu Dhabi have been custom designed using state-of-the art technology and a welfare-focused approach. Every day, the SeaWorld Abu Dhabi team of highly experienced and passionate veterinarians, scientists, animal care specialists, and educators devote their lives to caring for animals while also inspiring the next generation to protect and advocate for the ocean.

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi is also home to Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the first-of-its-kind dedicated marine research, rescue, rehabilitation and return center in the region serving as an advanced marine science knowledge hub and a key contributor to marine life conservation. Building on SeaWorld’s legacy of being one of the largest marine animal rescue organizations in the world, the center aims to bring SeaWorld’s nearly 60 years of experience and knowledge in animal care, rescue, rehabilitation and conservation to the UAE and wider region.

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi was developed by Miral, Abu Dhabi’s leading creator of magnetic experiences in partnership with SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment and is the first new SeaWorld Park in 30 years and the first outside the US. Now operational, this first-of-its-kind indoor Marine Life Theme Park is managed and operated by Miral Experiences, a subsidiary of Miral and a leading operator of world-class theme parks, entertainment experiences and cultural attractions.

For more information about “Make a Wish”, please visit the following website: www.makeawish.ae

For media inquiries:

Make-A-Wish® United Arab Emirates

info@makeawish.ae