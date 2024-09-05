Dubai, United Arab Emirates: MAJID Developments, a premier real estate development company marks its entrance in Dubai’s real estate market with the launch of Mayfair Gardens, a residential community building in the heart of Dubai.

Majid Developments is not just another name in the real estate market, it’s a brand built on a legacy of delivering superior craftsmanship and innovative design around the globe. The company has earned a stellar reputation for quality and reliability. Each project under Majid Developments is a testament to its unwavering commitment to excellence, ensuring that every detail, from the foundation to the finishing touches, is executed to perfection.

With a planned pipeline of five luxury projects and with investments over AED 500 million by 2025, the company is set to push the boundaries of upscale living.

The new eight-storey freehold community building offers 64 apartments, including 24 studio and 40 one-bedroom apartment units featuring spacious living areas and elegant interiors. The project has state-of-the-art architecture, premium materials and finishes, and a plethora of resident amenities redefining modern sophistication and luxury living.

"We are excited to launch Mayfair Gardens as our first development project in the UAE, MAJID Developments has experienced significant growth in recent years, we have consistently demonstrated our ability to deliver high-quality projects that not only meet but exceed industry standards. We are deeply committed to excellence, innovation, and sustainability. Our dedication to environmental sustainability, community engagement, and ethical governance forms the cornerstone of our business operations” said Mansoor Majid, Chief Executive Officer, MAJID Developments

The groundbreaking for Mayfair Gardens took place on 28th August 2024 & the completion is scheduled in the second quarter of 2026.

Each apartment has thoughtfully designed spaces that blends luxury and comfort. The project includes modern fixtures, marble accents, and premium finishes. Natural light floods the large living room, making it feel cozy and welcoming. The contemporary kitchens are equipped with top-of-the- line, energy-efficient appliances and integrated storage for a clutter-free environment. Floor to ceiling windows in the bedroom provides a stunning view of the city, while the bathroom is a modern design marvel with luxurious furnishings and marble floors.

Mustafa Majid, Chief Operating Officer at MAJID Developments said, "Dubai's real estate market has been growing rapidly over the last three years, and we felt it was time for us to establish a strong base in this market, which is expected to continue its growth trajectory for many years to come. We intend to build multiple new projects, the first of which is Mayfair Gardens, using our current land bank and by acquiring more plots in Dubai's most sought-after neighborhoods.”

Residents of Mayfair Gardens will enjoy dedicated amenities in the building which includes a breathtaking infinity pool, state of the art fitness center, yoga and viewing deck, exclusive lounges for social gatherings, beautifully landscaped garden spaces and barbecue area, lush chic bar area, dedicated chess, foosball table, table tennis area along with a panoramic view of the Dubai city.

Residents enjoy a prime location with easy access to Dubai's key attractions, including the Museum of the Future, Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, and Jumeirah Beach, ensuring unmatched convenience.

Apartments can be purchased on payment plan with 50 percent payments during the construction and 50 percent on completion. Units will be available in 1-bedroom & studio apartment with prices starting at AED 875000.