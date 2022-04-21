Majid Al Futtaim Communities, part of Majid Al Futtaim Properties, recently announced the launch of a new child-led design initiative in collaboration with the Royal Grammar School Guildford, Dubai (RGS). Aiming to create child-centric playgrounds by design, Majid Al Futtaim Communities, in partnership with RGS and Design Thinkers MENA, hosted a unique workshop to capture ideas and inspirations from children. RGS Guildford Dubai pupils, aged from 4-to 11, had the opportunity to participate in the workshop, allowing them to share their vision of today's playgrounds and open spaces.

Facilitated by Design Thinkers MENA, the full-day workshop included interactive games and crafts, leveraging inter-generational collaboration and child-led participatory design practices to capture ideas, develop concepts, and produce initial designs. In the coming weeks, Majid Al Futtaim Communities' experienced team of architects and designers will be assessing the output and feasibility of these workshops before the final concepts and models will be presented to participating RGS Guildford Dubai pupils in the coming months.

The Playful Spaces Project represents the next phase of consumer-centricity for Majid Al Futtaim Communities, to deliver community spaces that are both inspirational and entirely fit for purpose. If the Tilal Al Ghaf Project proves successful, potential exists for this to be applied as a model for Majid Al Futtaim Communities' lifestyle destinations across the region.

