Muscat, Oman – Mall of Oman is transforming the season with its interactive pop-ups, an immersive three-part experience showcasing the latest in fashion, cutting-edge electronics and elegant home furniture. Running until November 9th, guests are invited to discover the latest collections from new market entrants and leading brands including Hilia, Anfasic Dukhoon, Emax, Sharaf DG, Home Centre and Zebrano. Established brands such as Oman Luxury and Lush also participated in the activation, enriching the overall experience for guests.

Complementing the pop-ups are a range of engaging workshops designed to inspire creativity and provide a dynamic platform for learning and exploration. Visitors can also look forward to capturing great moments and enjoying virtual reality games, available at each pop-up.

Located on the second floor opposite Snow Oman, this activation allows guests to effortlessly browse a variety of brands in one convenient space, underscoring the mall’s commitment to customer-centric events and immersive digital experiences. With these interactive pop-ups, Mall of Oman continues to solidify its reputation as the mall of endless possibilities, where every guest who walks through its doors encounters something truly unforgettable.

About Majid Al Futtaim

Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is an Emirati-owned, diversified lifestyle conglomerate operating across the Middle East, Africa and Asia. The Group started from one man’s vision to transform the face of shopping, entertainment, and leisure to ‘create great moments for everyone, every day’. It has since grown into one of the region’s most respected businesses, employing more than 43,000 people, with owned assets valued at US$19 billion and has the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately held corporates in the region. Majid Al Futtaim owns and operates 29 shopping malls, seven hotels and five mixed-use communities, welcoming more than 600 million customers through its doors every year.

Majid Al Futtaim operates more than 600 VOX Cinemas screens as well as a portfolio of world-class leisure and entertainment experiences across the region including four indoor ski locations in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Cairo and Oman as well as family entertainment centers Magic Planet and Little Explorers.

It is the proud owner of the flagship Mall of the Emirates, Mall of Egypt, and Mall of Oman with the iconic City Centre shopping malls rounding out its portfolio across the region. The Group partners with world-class fashion, home, and beauty retail brands with over 70 stores across the GCC, including lululemon, LEGO, Crate and Barrel, Shiseido and THAT, a Majid Al Futtaim multi-brand concept store and app. It is also the exclusive franchisee for Carrefour across markets in the Middle East, Africa and Asia, serving 770,000 customers daily. These offerings are powered by the UAE’s fastest growing loyalty programme SHARE, which offers customers a more personalised and data driven experience. The developer of choice for the region, Majid Al Futtaim is the creator of mixed-use communities including Ghaf Woods and Tilal Al Ghaf in Dubai and Al Mouj in Muscat.

Majid Al Futtaim has continued to set the standard for sustainable growth through its Dare Today, Change Tomorrow sustainability strategy. The Group is committed to becoming Net Positive in water and carbon by 2040.

