Construction officially commenced on 13 April 2026, marking a major milestone in the project’s delivery.

The award reflects Majid Al Futtaim Development’s disciplined delivery approach and confidence in Dubai’s resilient real estate market.

Dubai, UAE: Majid Al Futtaim, a leading developer of shopping malls, communities, retail, and leisure destinations across the Middle East, Africa, and Central Asia, has awarded the main construction contract for Distrikt Ghaf Woods to Al Sahel Contracting, part of the Al Nabooda Group. Valued at over AED 700 million, the contract marks a significant milestone in the project’s advancement and reflects the developer’s continued commitment to delivering world-class residential communities in Dubai.

Construction commenced on 13 April 2026, with works now underway across the Distrikt Ghaf Woods site. The award accelerates project delivery and reflects Majid Al Futtaim Development’s confidence in Dubai’s resilient long-term real estate fundamentals.

Al Sahel Contracting brings extensive experience in large-scale residential and mixed-use developments across the UAE. Its appointment follows a highly competitive tender process, with selection based on strong technical capability, delivery excellence, and alignment with Majid Al Futtaim’s quality standards.

Distrikt Ghaf Woods is Majid Al Futtaim’s latest residential community in Dubai, designed around the principles of nature-integrated living, wellbeing, and long-term value creation. Inspired by the resilience of the indigenous Ghaf tree, the development offers a distinctive lifestyle defined by thoughtful design, expansive green spaces, and seamless connectivity to key urban amenities.

The award comes amid sustained momentum in the UAE property sector, with Dubai continuing to attract strong demand from both local and international investors. It reflects continued demand for premium, nature-led communities in Dubai as the emirate attracts sustained local and international interest.

Ahmed El Shamy, Chief Executive Officer, Majid Al Futtaim Development, said:

“The award of the main construction contract for Distrikt Ghaf Woods represents an important step in advancing this community and reaffirms our commitment to delivering on our development plans. It underscores the trust our customers place in us and reflects the resilience and determination that define the UAE. We remain focused on delivering a project that meets the highest standards of quality and design, in line with the nation’s aspirations.”

Moustafa Ali Moustafa Hasan, General Manager of Al Sahel Contracting, commented:

"Distrikt Ghaf Woods is a project that speaks to the scale and ambition we look for as a contractor. We bring the full depth of Al Nabooda Group's expertise and resources to this partnership, and we are determined to deliver a community that sets a new standard for residential construction in the UAE."

Further information on Distrikt Ghaf Woods is available at https://www.ghafwoods.com.

About Majid Al Futtaim

Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is an Emirati-owned, diversified lifestyle conglomerate with operations across the Middle East, Africa and Asia. Inspired by the vision of its late founder, Mr. Majid Al Futtaim, to create great moments for everyone, everyday; the company has grown into one of the region’s most respected businesses. The Group employs more than 41,000 people and serves 600 million customers across its physical and digital ecosystem each year. With owned assets valued at US$20 billion, Majid Al Futtaim has the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately held companies in the region.

Majid Al Futtaim owns 29 shopping malls, including the flagship Mall of the Emirates, Mall of Egypt, and Mall of Oman as well as the iconic City Centre destinations. Its real estate portfolio includes seven luxury hotels and five mixed-use developments, and it is the creator of highly sought after communities including Ghaf Woods and Tilal Al Ghaf in Dubai, Al Zahia in Sharjah and Al Mouj in Muscat.

In 1995, Majid Al Futtaim introduced modern grocery retail to the region. Today, it owns and operates a portfolio of brands across a network of nearly 500 stores.

Majid Al Futtaim’s assets and interests act as a gateway into the Middle East for global fashion, home and beauty brands, including lululemon, LEGO, Crate and Barrel, and Shiseido, as well as regional multi-brand, omnichannel concept store, THAT. It is the proud operator of more than 600 VOX Cinemas screens and owns a network of world-class leisure and entertainment experiences including the renowned Ski Dubai.

All of its retail and entertainment experiences are linked through SHARE, the UAE’s fastest growing loyalty programme, which leverages AI and advanced data analytics to bring customers personalised rewards, unique experiences and great moments, everyday.

www.majidalfuttaim.com