Dubai, UAE: Majid Al Futtaim Communities, part of Majid Al Futtaim Properties, today announced the finalists of the Alaya Clubhouse design competition launched in partnership with the American University in Dubai (AUD). The five winners were announced at a dedicated awards ceremony held at Tilal Al Ghaf, the destination creator’s flagship resort-style community in Dubai.

The initiative, which ran in the Fall semester of 2022, saw AUD students being invited to respond to a brief from Majid Al Futtaim Communities to design a Clubhouse for the Alaya neighbourhood at Tilal Al Ghaf. Implemented as a key element of AUD’s Architectural Design Student III (ARCH 201) course, all participating students received an academic grade for their work.

The winning design, titled 'Al Ghaf Shades' and submitted by second-year student Lucie Salou, received an award of AED 25,000. Two further prizes were given, with Areig Abdelmaguid’s 'Foliage' awarded AED 15,000 for second place, and Rashed Ismail’s 'Sikka' receiving AED 10,000 as runner-up, while honourable mentions were also given to Christelle Hanna for 'Embrace', and Amna Shahdoor for 'Labyrinth'

Hawazen Esber, Chief Executive Officer, Majid Al Futtaim Communities, extended his congratulations to the AUD student finalists, stating: "On behalf of the entire team at Majid Al Futtaim Communities, I would like to express my admiration to the winners and thank all of the AUD students who took part in the Alaya Clubhouse competition. The standard of entries was extremely high, which posed an extremely tough challenge for our judging panel.”

In line with Majid Al Futtaim and AUD’s shared commitment to fostering the next generation of architectural, design, and engineering talent in the emirate, all three winners will be invited to join the Majid Al Futtaim – Communities’ Development Team over the next two academic terms, where they will have an active role to play in developing the Clubhouse design. They will also gain valuable experience working in a fast-paced and innovative environment alongside an expert team of highly-qualified professionals.

Esber adds: “We look forward to welcoming the three winners to Tilal Al Ghaf as part of the Development Team where they will work alongside our team to take the winning design to the next level. I am excited about the potential this represents - in my opinion, the collaboration between fresh young talent and experienced professionals is the sweet spot where innovation thrives.”

Dr. David A. Schmidt, President of the American University in Dubai (AUD), stated: On behalf of the entire AUD community I am so proud of the finalists. Their work reflective of the AUD Architecture program and are our amazing faculty. A special thank you to CEO Esber for his vision and his support of this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. AUD and Majid Al Futtaim Communities share the belief that the best way to ensure our future is to invest in our students.

Upon completion, the Clubhouse design will act as a focal point for the Alaya neighbourhood, offering an inspiring space where residents can gather to relax and recharge. Ideally situated on the edge of Lagoon Al Ghaf and benefiting from stunning views of its sandy beaches and crystal waters, Alaya is designed to deliver an exceptional luxury experience. The premium neighbourhood features a limited number of expansive villas distinguished by an architectural design approach inspired by the biophilic aesthetic, each set in extensive landscaped grounds.

Now established as one of the city's most sought-after areas, Tilal Al Ghaf is designed in line with Majid Al Futtaim Communities' commitment to sustainable design and living. At the heart of the community sits Lagoon Al Ghaf, a stunning recreational 150,000 square metre lagoon surrounded by walkable neighbourhoods interconnected by a network of pathways, cycling tracks, and jogging trails, all of which are set amongst wide open spaces, treescapes, and lush landscaping. Spanning over three million square meters, the community also features signature Majid Al Futtaim retail experiences and a world-renowned international school.

About Tilal Al Ghaf

Tilal Al Ghaf is Majid Al Futtaim’s flagship mixed-use community in Dubai, providing a contemporary and luxurious resort-like living experience. Nestled in the heart of new Dubai, with a stunning lagoon and white sandy beaches at its heart, Tilal Al Ghaf balances luxury resort-style living with a fresh urban feeling. With its exceptional amenities, unique architectural design and unparalleled attention to detail, every home in Tilal Al Ghaf is created with the customer in mind.

Staying true to Majid Al Futtaim’s commitment to sustainable design and living, the community features walkable neighbourhoods connected by a meticulously crafted network of pathways, cycling tracks and jogging trails. A world of culinary experiences, signature Majid Al Futtaim retail selection and a world-renowned school are never more than a short stroll away.

About Majid Al Futtaim

Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is the leading shopping mall, communities, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

A remarkable business success story, Majid Al Futtaim started from one man’s vision to transform the face of shopping, entertainment and leisure to ‘create great moments for everyone, every day’. It has since grown into one of the United Arab Emirates’ most respected and successful businesses spanning 17 international markets, employing more than 43,000 people, and obtaining the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately-held corporates in the region.

Majid Al Futtaim owns and operates 29 shopping malls, 13 hotels and four mixed-use communities, with further developments underway in the region. The shopping malls portfolio includes Mall of the Emirates, Mall of Egypt, Mall of Oman, City Centre malls, My City Centre neighbourhood centres, and five community malls which are in joint venture with the Government of Sharjah. The Company is the exclusive franchisee for Carrefour in over 30 markets across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, operating a portfolio of more than 375 outlets including City+, the region’s first checkout-free store, and an online store.

Majid Al Futtaim operates more than 500 VOX Cinemas screens as well as a portfolio of world-class leisure and entertainment experiences across the region including Ski Dubai, Ski Egypt, Dreamscape, Magic Planet, Little Explorers and iFLY Dubai. The Company is parent to a Fashion, Home and Specialty retail business representing international brands such as Abercrombie & Fitch, Hollister, AllSaints, lululemon athletica, Crate & Barrel, Maisons du Monde, LEGO and THAT, a Majid Al Futtaim fashion concept store and app. In addition, Majid Al Futtaim operates Enova, a facility and energy management company, through a joint venture operation with Veolia, a global leader in optimised environment resource management.

About American University in Dubai

Since its establishment in 1995 as the first private university in Dubai, The American University in Dubai (AUD) has been at the forefront of American higher education in the UAE and the region, offering students from all over the world an authentic American university experience. With its genuinely multicultural and diverse community, and beautiful campus situated in one of the world’s most diverse and cosmopolitan cities, AUD offers an immersive global education.

AUD has developed partnerships with top universities in the world including Georgia Tech, Regents University London, Bocconi, and Science Po, as well as a new innovative double-degree program, the International Progression Program in Business and Management (IPPBM), with Manchester Metropolitan University.

AUD’s accreditations are recognized for their rigorous academic standards and the University is accredited by the UAE Ministry of Education and, in the United States, by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, in addition to the most prestigious professional accreditations including ABET, AACSB, ACEJMC, CIDA, NAAB and NASAD.

