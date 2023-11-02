Muscat: Maisarah Islamic Banking Services, BankDhofar’s leading Islamic banking window, is pleased to announce the launch of its enhanced credit card rewards program with a convenient mobile app redemption portal as well as having a chance to get Bonus Points on new cards.

The rewards program is a seamless and user-friendly experience, making it easy for cardholders to track their points, browse the rewards, and redeem their points through Maisarah’s mobile app or website.

Maisarah’s new credit cardholders will have a chance to be part of the credit card “Bonus Points” promotion campaign. During this campaign for spend of OMR 200, Titanium cardholders can earn 3,000 bonus reward points (equivalent to the card’s annual fee) and for spend of OMR 100, Gold cardholders will have the opportunity to earn 2,000 bonus points (equivalent to the card’s annual fee). This campaign is valid till 30 November 2023.

Along with the Rewards program, credit cardholders are able to earn and collect points on every purchase, which can easily redeemed instantly across groceries, essentials, electronics, jewelry, dining categories and many more. Cardholders can even choose to redeem points for flight tickets at over 900 airlines, book a holiday, stay in more than 700,000 hotels or redeem at the Bank’s partner outlets in Oman.

All that a cardholder needs to do to earn reward points is use the credit card for every day essentials, both locally and abroad as more points are accrued for purchases made using the card while travelling.

The reward points, posted to the cardholders account within 72 hours, are redeemable via Maisarah’s mobile app and here is the detailed process:

Step 1: Download the mobile app from the App store or Google play store.

Step 2: Log in to the account and navigate to Main Menu and choose Credit Card Rewards.

Step 3: Customers can explore options ranging from Airline tickets, shopping or transfer to friends and family and enjoy the rewards they choose.

This feature is designed to enhance the convenience and flexibility of our credit card rewards program. It empowers our customers to access, choose and redeem the rewards earned by spending using Maisarah’s credit cards.

Maisarah’s Islamic Banking Services national wide branch network is growing rapidly. The network also consists of more than 300 (ATMs – CDMs – FFMs – MFKs) including Islamic and conventional devices.

For more information about the credit cards and the rewards program, please visit our website at www.maisarah-oman.com or contact our 24/7 call center at 24775777.