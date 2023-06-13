Dubai, UAE: In line with its mission to change people’s lives for the better, Mahzooz, the UAE’s favourite weekly draw which has produced 47 millionaires in just two years, has announced its partnership with Dubai Sports World (DSW), Dubai’s largest indoor summer sporting venue, for the third consecutive year, with the aim of promoting a heathy and active lifestyle.

Running from 1 June to 10 September 2023, the indoor sporting arena provides leisure and professional athletes, as well as families who desire to remain active during the summer months, with the opportunity to play their favorite sport in a conveniently climatized and pleasant atmosphere.

Spreading across 300,000 square feet, DSW hosts an exciting line-up of sports activities, including football, basketball, cricket, badminton, tennis, volleyball, padel, and table tennis and pickleball extending across Zabeel Halls 2 - 6 and offers a variety of kids’ summer camps from 12 academies along with athletic coaching for all ages.

Farid Samji, CEO of EWINGS, Managing Operator of Mahzooz, said: "As a responsible corporate citizen, Mahzooz is firmly committed to enhancing people’s quality of life. Through our third collaboration with DSW, we aim to inspire the community members to embrace an active lifestyle and prioritize their overall health. Sponsoring this event, enables us to take a significant step towards our endeavor to achieve a happier society.”DSW Quote

Mahir Julfar, Executive Vice President, Dubai World Trade Centre; said: “Dubai Sports World is testament to the unwavering dedication of Dubai towards a vibrant sporting ecosystem and we are delighted to partner with Mahzooz once again to offer everyone all sports, all summer. Dubai Sports World is not just a great indoor sporting venue but also a gathering place that brings together individuals from various backgrounds and communities. Through its sports activities, events, and social spaces, it creates opportunities for people to interact, connect, and build relationships based on shared interests and a love for sports”.

Over the course of two years, Mahzooz has changed thousands of lives, not only through the AED 415,000,000 in prize money given away to over 240,000 winners, but also through its active community outreach program that has benefited over 10,000 individuals.

Mahzooz which means ‘lucky’ in Arabic, offers participants a life-changing opportunity to win millions every week. For only AED 35, participants can purchase a bottle of Mahzooz water, and enter the weekly draw every Saturday consisting of the Grand Draw, for a chance to win the new top prize of AED 20,000,000 and the new weekly Raffle Draw, which will grant AED 1,000,000 every week to a GUARANTEED millionaire-to-be.

EWINGS LLC, the Managing Operator of Mahzooz, is a technology and operations management company headquartered in the UAE. EWINGS delivers tailor-made services, spanning strategy, technology infrastructure, operations, and management with a special focus on the entertainment industry.

Mahzooz is a weekly live draw that offers participants a life-changing opportunity with millions of dirhams to be won every week. Mahzooz is dedicated to making people’s dreams come true and giving back to the community.

The 13th edition of Dubai Sports World, presented by Dubai World Trade Centre in association with Dubai Sports Council, runs from 1 June to 10 September 2023. This annual event is Dubai’s biggest and most varied indoor sporting venue, giving everyone, from sporting enthusiasts to first timers, the opportunity to focus on their wellbeing, all summer long. The immersive sports world offers bookable pitches and courts for nine core activities including football, basketball, padel, table tennis, volleyball, badminton, cricket, tennis and the newly added pickleball along with fitness classes, a dedicated gym area, summer camps and academies, a soft play area and more.

