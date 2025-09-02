Jeddah: As part of its strategic expansion plans and commitment to providing integrated, high-quality healthcare, Magrabi Health announces the successful acquisition of UniDents, a distinguished dental practice in Jeddah, strengthening its premium dental presence in the country. The acquisition, through which Magrabi Health becomes the majority stakeholder, represents a key milestone in the company’s achievements of attaining higher market share and supporting its 70th anniversary progress strategy.

Located in the heart of Jeddah, UniDents brings 18 state-of-the-art dental chairs staffed by a team of highly specialized Saudi professionals. These will be added to Magrabi Health’s expanding dental network, significantly increasing its capacity to deliver specialized, high-caliber dental care to patients across the region.

With the addition of UniDents, Magrabi Health reaffirms its position as one of the Kingdom’s largest and most trusted providers of specialized dental care. This acquisition brings us closer to our aspiration of reaching 400 dental chairs within the next two years, reflecting our continued commitment to growth and excellence in serving patients across Saudi Arabia.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Mutasim Alireza, Chief Executive Officer of Magrabi Health said: “This acquisition is a pivotal step in our journey to redefine integrated healthcare delivery in the region. I take this opportunity to thank the vision and tireless efforts of Dr. Abdulrahman Barzangi & Dr. Ali Saad AlGhamdi for executing this integration. By welcoming UniDents into the Magrabi Health family, we are not only expanding our footprint but elevating the standard of dental care available in Jeddah. This strategic alliance aligns with our long-term vision to lead in premium healthcare services and build a platform that delivers lasting value to patients and communities alike.”

Mr. Alireza added: “Aligning with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 to localize expertise, drive innovation, and expand access to world-class healthcare, we reinforce our commitment to investing in digital health, advancing clinical excellence, and creating opportunities for Saudi talent as we scale continuously. Uni Dents joins us not just as a facility, but as a strategic partner in building the future of healthcare in Saudi Arabia.”

Dr. Abdulrahman Barzangi, Deputy CEO and Chief Operating Officer of Magrabi Health, commented:

“This integration is both strategic and seamless, built on shared values and complementary strengths. UniDents’ Saudi-led team brings outstanding clinical talent, and we are proud to integrate their competence into our growing network. Together, we’re creating a more agile, scalable healthcare system that can meet the evolving patient needs across the Kingdom.” He went on to say, “With a background in dental, it has been a professional aspiration to grow this practice in Magrabi Health to the same level of success as our ophthalmology practice. The acquisition of UniDents ensures alignment of Magrabi Health with high caliber Saudi dentists, thus a key move towards achieving our goals.”

Professor Ali Saad AlGhamdi, Chief Doctor of UniDents, also commented: “The acquisition of UniDents by Magrabi Health, is truly an exciting and encouraging progression for our company. With over seven decades of excellence, Magrabi Health has consistently led the way in medical innovation across Saudi Arabia, delivering world-class treatments in ophthalmology, ENT, dentistry, and dermatology. Their commitment to patient safety, unparalleled care, and constant endeavor to achieve excellence aligns perfectly with the ethos of UniDents. With Magrabi Health’s support and profound expertise, our clinical teams will now be more empowered than ever to elevate services, expand reach, and continue delivering the trusted, expert dental care that defines UniDents. This integration is committed to revolutionizing the dental healthcare landscape in Saudi Arabia, with the combined efforts and experience of these stalwart companies.”

The acquisition was formally announced during a high-profile signing ceremony at Leylaty Hall, Jeddah, attended by distinguished guests from the healthcare, business, and government sectors, as well as the executive leadership teams from both organizations.

Quick Facts

Key Metrics Details New Dental Chairs Added 18 (from UniDents, Jeddah) Total Dental Chairs (Post-Merger) 218 Acquisition Structure Majority Stake Location Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

About Magrabi Health:

Founded in 1955, Magrabi Health is a leading name in specialized healthcare across Saudi Arabia and beyond, offering cutting-edge and world-class treatments in ophthalmology, ENT, dentistry and dermatology. With a legacy spanning over seven decades, Magrabi Health stands at the forefront of medical advancements, dedicated to transforming lives and establishing new standards of excellence in patient safety and quality care.

Magrabi Health has been home to many pioneering treatments, revolutionizing the specialized healthcare landscape in the regions. Below are the key milestones over the years

Magrabi Milestones

Year Milestone 1955 1st Private Eye Hospital 1968 1st Corneal transplant 1968 1st Intraocular Lens Implant 1978 Adding Dental & ENT Services 1981 1st Cataract removal with Phacoemulsification 1982 1st Radial Keratotomy 1989 1st Laser In Situ Keratomileusis and 2nd Worldwide 1992 1st Phakic Intraocular Lens Implant 1993 1st Holmium Laser for Glaucoma Treatment 1994 Started Expansion phase into more than 33 locations in the Middle East 1997 Associated in partnership with AMI, a leader hospital management company 2001 1st Epilasik 2001 1st Lasek 2002 1st Conductive Keratoplasty 2003 1st Intralase machine outside the USA and 1st Femtolasik procedure 2003 1st Corneal Inlays for Correction of Hyperopia 2004 1st Cross Linking using Ultraviolet Rays for keratoconus treatment 2005 Top rated Makkah Region Quality Program (MRQP) 2007 Jeddah Hospital JCI accredited 2011 All Surgical Facilities JCI accredited 2012 1st FemtoCataract in the Middle East using laser assisted cataract surgery technology 2012 Magrabi CMO is 1st Non-American on the board of the American Academy of Ophthalmology 2013 1st TransEpithelium procedure in the Middle East 2014 1st FemtoSmile procedure in the Middle East 2015 1st MENA platform to perform +100,000 sight preserving surgeries 2017 Dubai Healthcare City Excellence Award 2018 Bupa recognizes Magrabi billing accuracy and partners to implement the DRG billing system 2021 Magrabi KSA Market Leader in Ophthalmology (Nielsen)

About UniDents

UniDents Clinic is recognized as one of the top prestigious dental clinics in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. It is in Corniche Street, City of Jeddah.

UniDents Clinic is distinguished by having over 25 specialized consultants who are leading experts in all dental specialties. Supported by 30 healthcare providers, they work together seamlessly as a unified team to provide all dental services.

UniDents Clinic is equipped with the top modern equipment and high-quality dental facilities. It is designed to ensure extreme patient comfort and exceptional dental care services.