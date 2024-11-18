Dubai, UAE – Magrabi Health, a premier provider of eye care services in the UAE, announces today a new strategic partnership with Miranza, one of Europe's top ophthalmology groups, through a General Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at advancing ophthalmic care and excellence in the region.

Since its founding in 1955 as a simple eye hospital in Jeddah, the first private specialized facility in the Middle East and Africa, Magrabi Health has become a symbol of excellence in the eye care field, with a team of more than 1,400 clinicians, 800 surgeons and doctors, and 40 optometrists providing eye care to more than 2,000,000 patients and performing more than 200,000 sight-preserving surgeries annually.

Miranza is a leading group of ophthalmology hospitals and centers in Spain, offering top quality ophthalmic care and ensure the very best personal and professional care for it’s patients. Miranza is committed to eye comfort, working tirelessly to make the best ophthalmology accessible.

The MoU marks a significant milestone in Magrabi Health’s continued commitment to elevating the quality of eye care throughout its expansive network of hospitals and centers across the region, as well as integrates Miranza's renowned medical expertise and innovative practices, which boasts over 25,000 surgeries annually conducted by over 200 specialized doctors across more than 30 locations.

The collaboration specifies areas of cooperation aimed at benefiting patients and enriching the medical community. This includes knowledge exchange, advanced technology, and specialized training, ensuring that the partnership not only enhances clinical capabilities but also contributes significantly to the medical field.

Commenting on the signing, Mutasim Alireza, CEO of Magrabi Health stated: “We are thrilled to announce our collaboration with Miranza. This strategic partnership allows us to bring world-class expertise and technological advancements directly to our patients here in the UAE. This partnership not only enhances our clinical capabilities, but also aligns with our mission to provide the highest standards of eye care globally. Together, we aim to set a new benchmark in clinical excellence and patient satisfaction.”

“We are excited to partner with Magrabi Health, a leader in eye care in the Middle East. This partnership underscores our shared commitment to advancing the standard of ophthalmological services globally,” added Ramón Berra, General Director at Miranza. “Through this collaboration, we look forward to bringing our expertise and practices to the UAE, enhancing patient care, and contributing to the ongoing professional development of the medical community,” concluded Berra.

Miranza’s top specialists are set to periodically visit Magrabi Health’s facilities in the UAE to engage in patient care, medical camps, and various academic activities, including grand rounds and conferences. The initiative will also focus on developing and refining policies and procedures across Magrabi Health’s clinical departments to ensure the consistent application of best practices in ophthalmology.

A phased introduction of Centers for Excellence at Magrabi Health will leverage Miranza’s consultancy expertise and recruitment support to foster an environment of clinical excellence. For patient care, Magrabi Health will utilize Miranza’s extensive network to facilitate transfers to Miranza Hospital in Spain for specialized treatments tailored to individual patient needs.

Additionally, Magrabi Health and Miranza will collaborate on joint research projects to explore new frontiers in ophthalmology that promise to enhance patient outcomes and streamline care protocols, further enhancing the services at Magrabi Health and contributing to the field of eye health globally.

About Magrabi Health:

Founded in 1955, Magrabi Health is a leading name in specialized healthcare across Saudi Arabia and beyond, offering cutting-edge and world-class treatments in ophthalmology, ENT, and dentistry. With a legacy spanning over seven decades, Magrabi Health stands at the forefront of medical advancements, dedicated to transforming lives and establishing new standards of excellence in patient safety and quality care.

About Miranza:

Miranza is the leading group in centers of excellence in ophthalmology in Spain, part of the pan-European network of ophthalmology centers veonet, present in five countries. With a network of centers with high quality standards and homogeneous protocols that give national coverage to local and foreign patients, Miranza has more than 1,000 professionals and 36 centers, including clinics and consultation centers, spread over much of the Spanish geography and Andorra.

Miranza's activity is focused on medium and high complexity surgery, as well as on the research, prevention and treatment of ophthalmological pathologies with the most advanced technologies. The Clinical Leaders Forum (CLF) is the collegiate management body of the group, a unique model in ophthalmology in Spain, formed by professionals of recognized national and international prestige.

In addition to clinical diagnosis and advanced treatment of all eye pathologies, Miranza is one of the few groups in Europe that offers genetic diagnosis as well as basic research for the next application of gene therapies for pathologies that still lack treatment.