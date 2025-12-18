The Public Establishment for Industrial Estates “Madayn”, represented by Al Wadi Al Kabir Industrial City in collaboration with EFP Oman, organised a workshop titled ‘Recycling Towards a Sustainable Environment’. The workshop aimed at promoting sustainable recycling practices and their environmental and economic benefits, highlighting the role of industrial cities in advancing sustainability, and encouraging innovative initiatives and effective partnerships in recycling and waste management.

Delivering the opening remarks, Eng. Ali bin Salim Al Maashani, Director General of Al Wadi Al Kabir Industrial City, highlighted Madayn’s key role in supporting and implementing environmental sustainability practices across its industrial cities through the adoption of clear waste management policies, encouraging investors to adopt recycling solutions, and providing the necessary infrastructure to enable safe and efficient waste segregation.

Al Maashani also underscored Madayn’s commitment to integrating sustainability into its strategic plans, strengthening circular economy practices, supporting recycling and industrial waste-focused initiatives, and raising environmental awareness among investors and employees through workshops and targeted programmes, all while adhering to best international practices.

“Recycling is more than an environmental measure, it is a comprehensive approach that reduces waste, optimises resource use, lowers carbon emissions, creates new investment opportunities in green industries, enhances the competitiveness of industrial cities, improves operational efficiency, and supports the Sultanate’s sustainability goals,” Al Maashani added.

The workshop programme included a paper on the current status of industrial waste in the Sultanate, a presentation on EFP Oman’s industrial recycling solutions and smart waste management, and a brief on the “Save & Sustain” programme. The event also featured youth perspectives on sustainability, a panel discussion with industry, academia, and government representatives, an interactive SWOT analysis activity, and practical industrial solutions and expertise.