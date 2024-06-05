Knowledge Oasis Muscat (KOM), the tech arm of the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates “Madayn”, launched on Wednesday ‘Smart Mobility’ project in collaboration with the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, and Salik Mobility. The project features electric scooter service for the employees working in various companies within KOM, facilitating easy movement between buildings.

This initiative aligns with Madayn’s ongoing efforts to enhance facilities at the Knowledge Oasis Muscat and create a conducive business environment through adopting environmentally friendly projects that reduce consumption, implement smart building management, provide smart security and safety solutions, and integrate various smart technologies to transform Knowledge Oasis Muscat into a smart city. Among these technology solutions are security management system, parking management, smart systems for building management, smart irrigation, waste management, and lighting management, as well as smart facilities management and smart audiovisual display management systems.