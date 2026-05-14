Majid Al Futtaim, in partnership with Dubai SME, selects its first 27 UAE creative SMEs to be showcased across its lifestyle brands, including THAT Concept Store, Crate & Barrel, VOX Cinemas, Activate and iFly boosting retail visibility at no cost.

The first cohort spotlights homegrown creatives, featuring brands such as Silsal, Oomi Coffee, Bliss Flowers, Maison Tini and Matcha Theory, with more brands to be announced.

Dubai, UAE: Majid Al Futtaim, a leading pioneer in shopping malls, communities, retail, and leisure across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, has announced the first cohort of Ma’an by Majid Al Futtaim, a dedicated platform designed to support and scale UAE-based SMEs, delivered in partnership with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Dubai SME), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET).

Ma’an was set up to bring UAE-based creative SMEs from the studio to the shop floor, providing immediate and complimentary access to premium retail environments and high-footfall audiences across Majid Al Futtaim’s ecosystem. This initiative provides direct entry to market for homegrown businesses by offering timely, practical support that serves as a launchpad for success.

The platform aligns with Dubai Culture and Arts Authority's (Dubai Culture) Creative Sector Resilience Portfolio, launched by Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum It serves as a key mechanism for connecting creative businesses with retail and exhibition opportunities across the emirate.

In this first cohort, 27 UAE-based small and medium-sized creative enterprises will be placed across Majid Al Futtaim’s lifestyle brands, including THAT Concept Store, Crate & Barrel, VOX Cinemas, Activate, an immersive, high-tech active gaming facility and iFly, a premier indoor skydiving attraction located in City Centre Mirdif. This marks the initial step in a long-term platform as further support will be introduced over time, enabling selected brands to reach a broader consumer base across the Group’s ecosystem.

The platform will expand across Majid Al Futtaim’s shopping malls, retail and entertainment destinations in the coming weeks, with additional businesses to be announced as the cohort grows in phases.

Built as a platform, not a one-off moment, Ma’an is designed to remove key barriers to market entry. The initiative provides creative businesses with access to premium retail environments alongside influencer and media amplification at no cost, addressing one of the sector’s most persistent challenges: access to commercial visibility. This marks the first step in a wider, long-term commitment to support and scale UAE-based SMEs.

Khalifa Bin Braik, CEO, Majid Al Futtaim Asset Management, said: “Creative entrepreneurs bring fresh energy, ideas, and originality to our destinations, and we’re proud to welcome this first cohort into the Majid Al Futtaim ecosystem. Their talent enriches the experiences we create for our customers every day. Integrating local creatives across our malls and entertainment destinations is a natural extension of how we support homegrown businesses and nurture the next generation of retail innovators. This cohort is an exciting start, and as Ma’an expands, we look forward to opening even more doors for creative founders to grow, collaborate, and thrive within our ecosystem.”

Shaima Rashed Al Suwaidi, CEO, Arts, Design and Literature Sector, Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, said: “The Creative Sector Resilience Portfolio represents an innovative strategic framework designed to support entrepreneurs, creatives, and cultural ventures by providing high-quality opportunities that enable them to transform their ideas into sustainable economic value, develop their projects, and reach new audiences and markets. Ma’an, as one of the key projects under the portfolio, reflects Dubai Culture’s commitment, alongside its private sector partners, to building an integrated ecosystem that enhances the readiness of the sector and supports its continued growth. This aligns with Dubai’s vision to strengthen its position as a global hub for the creative economy.”

Al Suwaidi added: “The first cohort marks a significant starting point that demonstrates the practical implementation of the portfolio’s objectives, particularly in sustaining artistic production and providing diverse, multi-purpose spaces free of charge to members of Dubai’s creative community. This contributes to empowering them to play an active role in advancing the cultural and creative industries, a key pillar of Dubai’s knowledge- and innovation-driven economy.”

The public-private model, formalised at the launch of Ma’an, now moves from commitment to delivery through this first phase. Its focus on creative enterprises reflects the shared understanding that enterprises in this space often face the steepest barriers to visibility and growth.

The selected brands for the first cohort include:

Beit Walif Bliss Flowers BON PROTEIN BAR Boonz Cookie Barn Drypt Coffee Grawtitude PlantBased Joy in Jars Macromize Maison Remie Maison Tini Matcha Theory FZCO Nada Fayyad Nomads Roastery Nutty’nola Oomi Coffee Pluto Proyo Risen Café & Artisanal Bakery Silsal So Much Trouble Studio Chloro Superfoods On The Go (OTG) The Fix Coffee Wellness Works UAE Zaid Farouki 530 Carats

Further announcements are expected as Ma’an continues to expand its support for UAE-based creatives across the region.

About Majid Al Futtaim

Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is an Emirati-owned, diversified lifestyle conglomerate with operations across the Middle East, Africa and Asia. Inspired by the vision of its late founder, Mr. Majid Al Futtaim, to create great moments for everyone, everyday; the company has grown into one of the region’s most respected businesses. The Group employs more than 41,000 people and serves 600 million customers across its physical and digital ecosystem each year. With owned assets valued at US$20 billion, Majid Al Futtaim has the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately held companies in the region.

Majid Al Futtaim owns 29 shopping malls including the flagship Mall of the Emirates, Mall of Egypt, and Mall of Oman as well as the iconic City Centre destinations. Its real estate portfolio includes seven luxury hotels and five mixed-use developments, and it is the creator of highly sought after communities including Ghaf Woods and Tilal Al Ghaf in Dubai, Al Zahia in Sharjah and Al Mouj in Muscat.

In 1995, Majid Al Futtaim introduced modern grocery retail to the region. Today, it owns and operates a portfolio of brands across a network of nearly 500 stores.

Majid Al Futtaim’s assets and interests act as a gateway into the Middle East for global fashion, home and beauty brands, including lululemon, LEGO, Crate and Barrel, and Shiseido, as well as regional multi-brand, omnichannel concept store, THAT. It is the proud operator of more than 600 VOX Cinemas screens and owns a network of world-class leisure and entertainment experiences including the renowned Ski Dubai.

All of its retail and entertainment experiences are linked through SHARE, the UAE’s fastest growing loyalty , which leverages AI and advanced data analytics to bring customers personalised rewards, unique experiences and great moments, everyday.

www.majidalfuttaim.com

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