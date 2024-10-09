Patients seeking advanced treatment for oral and maxillofacial conditions can now find a broad range of specialized services in one location, backed by a commitment to excellence and personalized care

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Healthpoint, part of the M42 group, has recently boosted its multi-specialty facility with the introduction of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery (OMFS). This new specialty is set to enhance the range of services available to patients by offering expert diagnosis, treatment, and management of a wide range of conditions affecting the soft and hard tissues of the mouth, face, jaws, and neck. It is a unique specialty with consultant surgeons holding dual accreditation in both medicine and dentistry.

With a patient-centered and multidisciplinary approach, Healthpoint's OMFS Department specializes in delivering comprehensive treatment plans for a diverse array of conditions. Whether addressing trauma injuries, managing tumors, or performing complex reconstructive surgeries, this new service aims to cater to both congenital and acquired conditions. Patients can now benefit from advanced care for trauma-related facial injuries, cutting-edge treatment for benign and malignant tumors, and sophisticated reconstructive surgeries aimed at restoring both function and appearance. Additionally, the facility provides specialized rehabilitation services to support recovery and enhance functional outcomes post-surgery.

One of the standout features of the OMFS service is Healthpoint’s commitment to integrating the latest advancements in technology to improve patient care. The facility now employs the latest techniques and technologies, including state-of-the-art 3D-printed implants and surgical guides. These technological innovations are designed to enhance surgical precision, reduce recovery times, and improve overall patient outcomes by ensuring that each treatment is as effective and tailored as possible.

Omar Al Naqbi, Chief Executive Officer of Healthpoint said: “Introducing Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery as a new service offer not only reinforces our commitment to providing comprehensive care, but also underscores our dedication to integrating the latest technological advancements to benefit our patients. By combining expert care with state-of-the-art technology, we are delivering highly personalized and effective treatment solutions.”

Key members of the team include Consultants in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, Dr. Mohammed Al Naqbi and Dr. Shakir Mustafa. Dr. Al Naqbi, with over 14 years of experience, specializes in dentoalveolar reconstruction to restore the alveolar ridge and teeth. He is also skilled at diagnosing and treating maxillofacial pathology and TMJ dysfunction using minimally invasive techniques. His approach emphasizes restoring function and aesthetics with precision.

Dr. Mustafa, with more than 17 years of specialist experience, excels in aesthetic and reconstructive solutions, managing congenital and acquired deformities, craniomaxillofacial trauma and complex infections. He is skilled in dental extractions, implants and addressing disorders of the oral cavity, salivary glands and oral cancers. He focuses on providing patient-specific solutions and customized treatment plans.

Other conditions treated at the facility include cysts and tumors of the mouth and jaws, disorders of the mucous membranes of the mouth and lesions and tumors of the skin of the face and neck. The facility also offers jaw corrective surgery for facial disproportion, pre-implant optimization surgery, bone grafting and various cosmetic surgical procedures of the face, neck and jaws.

For more information or to schedule an appointment visit https://healthpoint.ae/services/oral-maxillofacial-surgery/

