The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) unveiled a new series of literary publications covering the genres of fiction, humanitarianism, and emotion, during its participation in the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair 2025. The latest works originate from the Dubai International Program for Writing (DIPW), one of MBRF’s key knowledge initiatives aimed at supporting and empowering young talents in the writing and literary fields.

The new publications include three novels written by young authors who graduated from the DIPW’s Novel Writing workshop held in Jordan. These pieces traverse a range of narrative trajectories by combining bold storytelling with in-depth analysis. The first of these novels, The Memory of Salt by author Walaa Abazeid, presents a poignant and poetic tale of the psychological impacts of war, narrating a story of a young Syrian woman named Ayoul. The narrative explores the way she grapples with loss and displacement, suffers the bitterness of refuge, and encounters adversity with hope and courage.

The second novel, The Game of Seats, by writer Raghad Zayed, delves into the realm of emotional literature, highlighting the deep psychological effects of traumatic childhood experiences. It narrates the story of Fouad, his childhood wounds, and his journey towards healing and finding inner peace amidst love, pain, and psychological therapy.

In his novel, The Men of the Chess Club, author Saifuddin Mohammed showcases his creativity in the realm of psychological crime. Set on a fictional island ruled by a despotic regime, the protagonist is confined in a mysterious asylum run by a suspicious doctor. The narrative raises philosophical questions about power and freedom, as the distinction between sanity and madness blurs in a world characterised by strict surveillance and political deceit. The story becomes more intense as the protagonist finds himself entangled in a much larger game managed by the secret ‘Chess Club’ organisation.

These publications clearly represent the creative journeys of participants in DIPW's Novel Writing workshop. The workshop was designed to help shape the skills of young writers across various aspects of narrative composition, including practical training on narrative techniques, character building, plot development, and refined literary style. In addition to fostering creativity, the forum relied on direct interactions and specialised guidance from renowned authors, instructors, and literary experts to better guide participants.

These new literary works are a remarkable addition to the Arab literary landscape, embodying the MBRF’s vision to support knowledge-based works and empower young authors to express their thoughts through creative writing. More importantly, they represent a significant step in nurturing a creative generation equipped with the resources to positively impact the Arab literary culture with original and modern content.

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com