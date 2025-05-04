Streamlined Financial Solutions to Support Business Growth

Seamless Onboarding and Technical Support with KlayyTech

Cairo, Egypt: Fawry, Egypt's leading Fintech company, has announced a collaboration with Microsoft to drive digital transformation for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Egypt by integrating Microsoft 365 (M365) solutions with Fawry Business service products. This collaboration is set to revolutionize the SME landscape by offering an integrated suite of digital and financial solutions, enhancing efficiency and supporting business growth.

Building on its commitment to empowering businesses, Fawry continues to deliver cutting-edge solutions that simplify operations, boost efficiency, and alleviate daily business challenges. The integration of Microsoft 365 provides essential productivity tools, while Fawry’s financial services offer seamless payroll management, medical insurance solutions, efficient POS transactions, cash collection services, and investment opportunities through the Fawry Yawmy Fund.

To ensure seamless adoption, Microsoft will conduct extensive training programs for Fawry’s sales representatives on M365 and the Microsoft Copilot suite, equipping them with the knowledge to introduce the bundled solutions to SME customers. Additionally, Fawry and Microsoft have collaborated with KlayyTech, a trusted implementation partner specializing in digital transformation for SMEs, who will oversee the integration process, providing SMEs with the technical support they need to maximize the benefits of these solutions.

Commenting on the partnership Eng. Ashraf Sabry, CEO of Fawry stated: “Fawry is firmly committed to accelerating the digital transformation and financial inclusion for Egypt's SME sector. By integrating Microsoft 365 with our robust financial services, we will deliver a seamless, all-in-one solution that enhances efficiency, boosts competitiveness, and fuels sustainable growth for our SME partners. Together, we are empowering businesses with the tools they need to thrive in an evolving digital economy, reinforcing our dedication to innovation and success.”

For her part, Mirna Arif, General Manager, Microsoft Egypt, explained, "At Microsoft, we are dedicated to empowering businesses with the latest cutting-edge technologies they need to succeed in today’s dynamic business landscape. Our collaboration with Fawry allows us to bring Microsoft 365 to SMEs in a way that directly enhances their productivity, security, and efficiency. By integrating these capabilities with Fawry’s financial services, we are accelerating digital adoption and helping businesses become more agile, competitive, and prepared for the future.”

Adel Abdel Hamid, Channel Sales Manager at Microsoft Egypt, added, "This collaboration is a strategic milestone for enabling SMEs to achieve more. By integrating Microsoft 365 with Fawry's robust financial services, we are providing businesses with enhanced security and AI-ready solutions that will drive their growth and success in the digital era."

Ihab Fathi, General Manager at KlayyTech, said, “As a digital transformation enabler, KlayyTech plays a vital role in ensuring the smooth adoption of new technologies. Our expertise in implementation and integration will ensure that SMEs can seamlessly adopt and leverage these powerful solutions, driving their digital transformation journey.”

Sherif Abou Shady, SMEs Director at Fawry, added, “SMEs are the backbone of the Egyptian economy, and this partnership equips them with essential tools to thrive in an increasingly competitive market. Aligned with Fawry's mission to deliver integrated business solutions, this combination of financial and productivity tools will drive growth, efficiency, and long-term success for SMEs.”

By combining technology, financial solutions, and seamless implementation, the collaboration between Fawry, Microsoft, and KlayyTech is set to ignite a new era of digital empowerment for Egyptian SMEs by building a digitally inclusive business landscape, strengthening Egypt’s position as a digital transformation hub in the region.

About Fawry for Banking Technology and Electronic Payments

Founded in 2008, Fawry is the largest e-payment platform in Egypt serving the banked and unbanked population. Fawry’s primary services include enabling electronic bill payments, mobile top-ups, and provisions for millions of Egyptian users. Other digital services also include e-ticketing, cable TV, and a variety of other services. Through its peer-to-peer model, Fawry is enabling corporates and SMEs to accept electronic payments through a number of platforms including websites, mobile phones, and POSs. With a network of 36 member banks, its mobile platform, and more than 372 thousand agents, Fawry processes more than 6 million transactions per day, serving an estimated customer base of 53.1 million users monthly. Learn more at www.fawry.com

About Microsoft:

Microsoft (Nasdaq “MSFT” @microsoft) creates platforms and tools powered by AI to deliver innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers. The technology company is committed to making AI available broadly and doing so responsibly, with a mission to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

About KlayyTech:

KlayyTech was founded in 2020 by Khaled Abdelkader. KlayyTech is a comprehensive multiservice aggregator for digital transformation solutions, operating in Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. KlayyTech is a proud distributor of Microsoft, offering professional services and solutions tailored to the SMB market.

KlayyTech's mission is to enable and empower small and corporate enterprises to accelerate their business growth through the adoption of digital transformation solutions. KlayyTech aims to aggregate the world's most relevant, easy-to-adopt, affordable, and simplified digital transformation cloud offerings.