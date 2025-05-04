Muscat – Following its earlier announcements on March 13, 2023 and December 30, 2024, Sembcorp Utilities Pte Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sembcorp Industries (Sembcorp), announces the start of commercial operations of the 588MWp Manah II Solar Independent Power Project (Manah II) in Manah, Sultanate of Oman (Oman).

This milestone follows the successful completion of acceptance tests announced earlier. It marks the commencement of power supply under a 20-year power purchase agreement for 500MW with Nama Power and Water Procurement Company.

Manah II is Sembcorp’s first greenfield renewables development in the Middle East and its largest utility-scale solar farm project to date. It supports Oman Vision 2040 by contributing clean energy to the national grid and advancing the country’s goal of achieving 30% renewable energy in its electricity mix by 2030.

ABOUT SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES

Sembcorp Industries (Sembcorp) is a leading energy and urban solutions provider, led by its purpose to drive energy transition.

Headquartered in Singapore, Sembcorp delivers sustainable solutions to support energy transition and urban development by leveraging its sector expertise and global track record.

Sembcorp has a balanced energy portfolio of 25.3GW, including 17.2GW of gross renewable energy capacity, across 11 countries*.

Its urban development projects span close to 14,800 hectares across Asia and have generated over 414,000 employment opportunities and attracted close to US$58 billion of investment capital.

Sembcorp is listed on the main board of the Singapore Exchange. It is a constituent stock of FTSE Russell Index, MSCI Singapore Index, Straits Times Index as well as sustainability indices including FTSE4Good Index, iEdge SG ESG indices and several MSCI ESG indices.

For more information, please visit www.sembcorp.com.

* Total gross capacity assumes 100% ownership of assets, including projects secured and under construction, and acquisitions pending completion.