Doha – Qatar: The Qatar Financial Centre (QFC), a leading onshore financial and business centre in the region, hosted the third edition of its annual Ambassadors’ Breakfast, bringing together diplomats, chamber leaders, and business executives for a morning of dialogue and networking.

This gathering is one of QFC’s key outreach initiatives, providing a platform to strengthen ties with partner countries and enhance avenues for commercial exchange. This year’s edition welcomed key representatives from markets across the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Europe, and Asia, each seeking to forge new connections and explore collaborative opportunities with Qatar and among participating jurisdictions.

The programme included a briefing on ‘QDB Investment Programmes’ presented by Mohammed Al Emadi, Executive Director of Investment and Incubation at Qatar Development Bank (QDB), followed by a detailed presentation on visa schemes by Jusour.

Commenting on the importance of the gathering, Yousuf Mohamed Al-Jaida, Chief Executive Officer, QFC, said: “Cultivating international relationships has been central to QFC’s progress. These connections have allowed us to expand our global engagement, enhance the value we offer to our stakeholders, and contribute to Qatar’s economic development and diversification. Events like this lead to powerful partnerships that drive both bilateral and multilateral economic growth.”

In line with the Qatar National Vision 2030, the QFC actively builds global partnerships to support the country’s human and economic development goals. Through its initiatives and year-round business engagements, the QFC strengthens Qatar’s position as a regional business hub and a compelling destination for foreign investment.

The Qatar Financial Centre (QFC) is an onshore business and financial centre located in Doha, providing an excellent platform for firms to do business in Qatar and the region. The QFC offers its own legal, regulatory, tax and business environment, which allows up to 100% foreign ownership, 100% repatriation of profits, and charges a competitive rate of 10% corporate tax on locally sourced profits. The QFC welcomes a broad range of financial and non-financial services firms.

