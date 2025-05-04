Cairo, Egypt – Fine Hygienic Holding (FHH), one of the world’s leading groups in wellness and hygienic products, is proud to announce that its Egypt subsidiary/plants have been awarded the prestigious EcoVadis Commitment Badge. This accolade underscores the company's strong commitment to sustainability and its ongoing efforts to integrate responsible practices into its operations.

The EcoVadis Commitment Badge is a globally recognized award for excellence in sustainability, granted based on rigorous evaluation across key areas including environmental performance, workplace safety, human rights, and ethical procurement. This recognition follows EcoVadis’ earlier acknowledgment of FHH's UAE business unit, further solidifying its position as a sustainability leader in the hygiene industry.

Commenting on this achievement, Hesham Abouzeina, General Manager of Fine Hygienic Holding in Egypt, said: "We are proud to be the first tissue, jumbo rolls, and diaper manufacturer in Egypt to receive the EcoVadis Commitment Badge. This accomplishment reflects our continued efforts to create value responsibly while aligning our operations with the highest global sustainability standards. We are committed to leading by example and inspiring positive change within our industry."

It is worth noting that Fine Hygienic Holding remains focused on setting new benchmarks for sustainability in the sector. This includes the use of natural gas to generate electricity for its factories, and implementing a co-generation project that not only generates electricity, but also provides heat for its drying process, thus reducing CO2 emissions. Additionally, Fine was among the first companies to establish a water treatment plant, the first to sign the UN Global Compact, and has received the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certification, the internationally recognized ISO 50001 energy management certificate, the ISO 14001 environmental management systems, and became the first company in Egypt to obtain the Product Environmental Footprint (PEF) certification.​​​​