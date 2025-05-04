Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia— EVIQ, Saudi Arabia’s leading electric vehicle infrastructure company, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding and strategic partnership with Lotus, the high-performance automotive and powertrain technology company, through its official distributor in the Kingdom, Al Walan Trading.

The agreement aims to develop advanced EV charging solutions tailored for Lotus customers in Saudi Arabia, supporting the nation’s transition toward a sustainable transportation future and strengthening the electric vehicle charging infrastructure, in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030. As part of the collaboration, Lotus showrooms will be equipped with dedicated EV charging stations for Lotus owners, in addition to providing home charging sockets with each vehicle purchase.

The partnership outlines key areas of cooperation, including enhanced data-sharing capabilities to improve customer experience, ensure maximum efficiency and convenience, and seamless integration with Lotus’ digital platforms. This will allow customers easy access to charging services via existing Lotus applications. The agreement also includes knowledge sharing initiatives to explore effective strategies for raising public awareness about electric vehicles across the Kingdom.

"This strategic collaboration with Lotus marks another milestone in transforming the green mobility ecosystem in Saudi Arabia. By combining our expertise in fast-charging infrastructure with Lotus’ legacy of excellence in electric performance vehicles, we aim to enhance customer experience and accelerate EV adoption in line with our national sustainability goals," stated Mohammed Bakr Qazzaz, CEO of EVIQ.

Abdulaziz Wallan, Vice Chairman, Wallan Holding Company, added: "This partnership aligns with the ambitions of Vision 2030 to support clean energy and transition to more sustainable modes of transportation. It will establish an integrated network of smart charging stations, fully compatible with Lotus’ latest technologies, and provide a seamless, secure charging experience for Lotus EV users in the Saudi market. The agreement also involves the exchange of technical expertise and collaborative awareness campaigns to promote EV culture."

Wallan Investment, a subsidiary of Wallan Holding Co, is one of the major shareholders in Lotus Technology, a NASDAQ-listed company specializing in the development of premium electric vehicles, energy and motor systems, electronic control and smart driving technologies, and intelligent manufacturing.

Through strategic partnerships with leading companies in the Kingdom, EVIQ reaffirms its ongoing commitment to developing the national EV ecosystem. The company aims to deploy more than 5,000 EV chargers across strategic locations throughout Saudi Arabia by 2030. This collaboration with Lotus is expected to support the development of a comprehensive charging network for EV owners, reduce carbon emissions from transportation, and accelerate the transition to sustainable mobility in the region.

About EVIQ – Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Company

EVIQ is a joint venture between the Public Investment Fund and the Saudi Electricity Company. The company’s mission is to support the adoption of electric vehicles in Saudi Arabia by building a nationwide, advanced EV charging network. EVIQ plans to deploy over 5,000 fast chargers in strategic locations across the Kingdom, positioning it as a leader in enabling the local EV ecosystem.

Through strong partnerships with local firms for installation and maintenance, EVIQ aims to establish a solid foundation for the sector, making electric mobility more attractive to consumers and investors alike.

In addition, EVIQ has established the first-of-its-kind R&D center in Riyadh dedicated to testing various charging devices and software to ensure the highest quality and performance. This R&D center plays a pivotal role in deploying reliable, market-fit technologies and ensures that the company maintains the highest standards of safety and compatibility.

EVIQ is focused on expanding its footprint across key cities and intercity roads in Saudi Arabia by 2030, in alignment with regulatory frameworks and national goals. The company sees wide EV adoption as essential to delivering long-term environmental, economic, and social benefits to the Kingdom.

About Lotus

Lotus is a globally recognized performance automotive brand with a rich heritage dating back to 1948. The company has long been a pioneer of innovation in the automotive industry, introducing cutting-edge technologies and designs that align with its bold vision for the future of vehicle performance, feel, and function.

Lotus Group comprises Lotus Cars, the maker of high-performance sports cars, and Lotus Technology, a luxury electric mobility provider. Together, they are redefining excellence in automotive engineering. The Lotus Media Site offers access to the latest news, imagery, videos, and specifications, including current and heritage models and engineering insights.