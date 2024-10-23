Treatments are personalized and conveniently available as a one-stop shop

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Healthpoint, part of the M42 group, has announced significant advancements in vascular care with the introduction of its Vein Clinic and Diabetic Foot and Limb Preservation Program, helping to provide comprehensive care for patients suffering from diabetes-related foot complications.

According to the International Diabetes Foundation (IDF), the prevalence of diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs) varies between five percent and 20 percent in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.[1] To help address tackle this condition, Healthpoint’s new Diabetic Foot and Limb Preservation Program will prevent and manage diabetes-related complications through a compassionate, patient-centered approach.

Recognizing the serious risks diabetes poses, including severe foot issues, ulcers and possible amputations, this program adopts a comprehensive, multidisciplinary strategy. By offering continuous monitoring, preventive care, and specialized footwear, Healthpoint aims to minimize risks and improve the quality of life. Its network of specialists—including those in vascular surgery, podiatry, orthotics, orthopedics, and wound care—collaborate to provide integrated, one-stop care.

Healthpoint’s Vein Clinic also offers a comprehensive range of both surgical and non-surgical treatments for superficial, deep venous and lymphatic conditions. Services include advanced thermal ablation techniques like Laser and Radiofrequency Ablation for varicose veins, non-thermal options such as Glue and Sclerotherapy, and cosmetic phlebology treatments including Laser, CLACS, and Foam Sclerotherapy. The clinic also provides minimally invasive endovascular surgeries and features the High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU/Sonovein) treatment - an innovative, non-invasive procedure utilizing ultrasound technology for varicose vein treatment.

Dr. Mohammed Al Hadad, Acting Medical Director at Healthpoint, said: “The launch of our Vein Clinic and Diabetic Foot and Limb Preservation Program marks a transformative step in our mission to provide comprehensive and integrated care. These programs not only enhance our ability to address complex conditions with precision and compassion, but also reflect our commitment to fostering a collaborative approach to patient health. We are proud to offer these advanced services and are confident they will make a meaningful difference in our patients’ lives.”

Dr. Francesco Serino, an international vascular surgeon with over 37 years of experience, has joined Healthpoint to lead these advancements. He brings extensive expertise in vascular and endovascular procedures, diabetic foot surgery, and both surgical and cosmetic phlebology.

Dr. Serino stated: “I am thrilled to be part of Healthpoint and look forward to offering our patients the highest quality of vascular care. Our goal is to provide state-of-the-art treatments and personalized care for patients with venous and diabetic foot conditions. By collaborating with international networks, we are committed to achieving the highest standards of practice and optimal patient outcomes.”

The clinic underscores Healthpoint’s commitment to advancing patient care and enhancing treatment options for those with complex venous and diabetic foot conditions. By integrating cutting-edge technology and a multidisciplinary approach, Healthpoint continues to set new standards in comprehensive medical care.

About M42

M42 is a first-of-its-kind, global tech-enabled health powerhouse committed to the sustainable future of health. The Abu Dhabi-headquartered company is transforming lives through innovative solutions that are solving the world’s most critical health and diagnostic challenges. By harnessing unique medical and data-centric technologies, including genomics and AI, M42 is delivering the highest level of personalized, precise, and preventative health solutions to impactfully disrupt the global health landscape.

M42 has over 20,000 employees and more than 450 facilities in 26 countries. Established in 2022, following the coming together of G42 Healthcare and Mubadala Health, M42 combines leading health technologies with state-of-the-art healthcare facilities to deliver world-class health solutions, services and care.

The M42 group includes Diaverum, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre and Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi, among others.

About Healthpoint

Healthpoint, part of the M42 group, is a multi-specialty hospital based in Abu Dhabi. The hospital includes a wide range of primary and specialty care services, and four centers of excellence: Bariatric Surgery & Weight Loss, Dentistry, Musculoskeletal Medicine, Physiotherapy & Rehabilitation.

Focusing on a carefully defined set of medically integrated services and practices, Healthpoint patient-centered approach is organized around medical conditions over the full cycle of care and delivered in integrated practice units (IPUs).

Committed to elevating patient care to the highest standards, Healthpoint has been recognized by numerous renowned international awarding and accrediting bodies. These include the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF International), the Joint Commission International (JCI), the Australian Council on Healthcare Standards International (ACHSI), and the American Surgical Review Corporation (SRC).

