United Arab Emirates, Dubai: Jameel Motors, a leading provider of mobility solutions and partner of choice to top automotive brands, and Zhejiang Geely Farizon New Energy Commercial Vehicle Group (Farizon Auto), the commercial vehicle sector of Geely Holding Group, a Chinese new energy commercial vehicle leader, have announced the launch of the Farizon H9E electric truck in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The announcement builds on the strategic distribution agreement signed in January 2025 between Jameel Motors and Farizon Auto, which focuses on the distribution of innovative brands within Farizon Auto’s portfolio of new energy vehicles in the UAE. The agreement, which saw the successful launch of the innovative all-electric Farizon SV model, is part of a major international collaboration across several markets, reflecting Jameel Motors’ ongoing commitment to introducing advanced green mobility solutions.

Farizon Auto is China’s first commercial vehicle brand to offer a full range of new energy products, including heavy trucks, light trucks, micro trucks, LCVs, and buses. Farizon Auto’s versatile H9E truck range is engineered to deliver reliable electric performance across diverse commercial applications. From the nimble 4.5-ton variant ideal for urban deliveries to the robust 8-ton model, the H9E series combines practical functionality with zero-emission operation. The H9E truck range will be available for purchase in the UAE in H2 2025.

Urs A. Läuppi, Chief Executive Officer – China Businesses for GCC and After Market Parts and Export for Jameel Motors, said: “The introduction of the Farizon H9E truck series aligns with our mission to provide cutting-edge, sustainable transportation solutions in the UAE. This addition to our portfolio enables businesses to electrify their fleets, reduce operational costs, and contribute to the nation’s carbon neutrality goals.”

With one of the most diverse line-ups of new energy vehicles, Jameel Motors is addressing the increasing demand for cleaner, more efficient commercial transport solutions in the UAE. This latest launch underscores its commitment to supporting the UAE’s transition toward more sustainable forms of mobility.

About Jameel Motors

Jameel Motors is a leading provider of mobility solutions and partner of choice to top automotive brands. It is owned by a Saudi family, the Jameel Family, and has international operations in over 10 countries, including the UK, UAE, Türkiye, Morocco, Egypt, Algeria, Japan, China, Australia, Monaco, South Africa and Poland. Jameel Motors represents some of the world’s most recognized commercial and passenger vehicle brands, including Toyota, Lexus, BYD, GAC Motor, MG Motor, Farizon Auto, Changan Automobile and Hino. Jameel Motors’ deep market knowledge as an independent international distributor enables its OEM partners to grow closer to their customers, driving both market share and sustainable growth with high customer satisfaction and loyalty.

For more information, please visit jameelmotors.com

For more information on Jameel Motors activities in the UAE, please visit http://www.farizonauto.ae

About Farizon

Farizon New Energy Commercial Vehicle Group is the commercial vehicle sector of Geely Holding Group. With the support of Geely Holding Group's Central Research Institute, Farizon New Energy Commercial Vehicle Group has founded China's largest new energy commercial vehicle research institute. It is responsible for the R&D of a new generation of green and intelligent commercial vehicle products based on passenger vehicle technology. It has formed two core technology routes of “Methanol-Hydrogen + Electric". Farizon has become China’s first commercial vehicle brand to offer a full range of new energy product. Farizon is committed to becoming a comprehensive intelligent and green transportation technology service provider.

In 2024, Farizon has defended its championship in the Chinese market and also reached the milestone of 300,000-unit sales, becoming the first new energy commercial vehicle brand who ever achieved this goal.

For more information regarding Zhejiang Geely Farizon New Energy Commercial Vehicle Group please refer to the official website at https://global.geelycv.com/

