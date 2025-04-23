UAE: Deliveroo has announced the launch of a new Education and Skills Programme for riders in the UAE, in partnership with European-based online learning platform, Lynx Educate. The initiative reaffirms the company's ongoing commitment to improving the rider experience across its markets.

The UAE roll-out offers all riders and a member of their family complimentary access to online courses through Lynx Educate, in partnership with leading institutions such as OpenClassrooms and The Open University. The programme offers more than 1,500 courses, from short learning modules to longer vocational courses, across areas such as Data, Design, Development, Education, Marketing, Human Resources, Project Management, and more.

The platform is free of charge for riders and available in Arabic, English, and Urdu, with 15 courses offered in Urdu alone, ensuring accessibility for Deliveroo’s diverse rider network. The learning model is entirely online and flexible, allowing riders to learn anytime, anywhere, and at their own pace. Courses are mobile-friendly and range in duration, making it easy for riders to integrate education into their work schedules.

In the UAE, riders have access to courses specifically tailored to the market, including Excel and Business Management. Riders can also nominate a family member or substitute to benefit from the platform, extending the impact of the initiative beyond Deliveroo’s active workforce. Riders can register for the programme using their Deliveroo rider ID and email address. Once registered, they will receive access to Lynx Educate’s user-friendly dashboard and can instantly begin exploring available courses.

Yazan Aburaqabeh, Director of Operations at Deliveroo Middle East, said, “At Deliveroo, we are committed to supporting our riders not just on the road, but in every step of their personal growth journey. This new education and skills programme, launched in partnership with Lynx Educate, is an important milestone in our mission to enhance the rider experience in the UAE. We’re proud to offer riders, and their families, access to high-quality education that can help shape their future.”

Sylvie Milverton, CEO and Co-founder of Lynx Educate, said: “We are delighted to extend this opportunity to Deliveroo riders and their families in the UAE, and to witness the strong enthusiasm for upskilling and lifelong learning. Through our collaboration, riders and their families can access a wide range of educational programmes—reflecting our shared commitment to supporting their growth and celebrating their dedication. It’s rewarding to see such demand for learning, and we’re proud to help empower riders in the UAE to pursue their ambitions and develop new skills for the future.”

The education and skills programme reflects Deliveroo’s long-term commitment to investing in its rider community across all markets. By offering riders and their families free educational resources and a platform for development, Deliveroo continues to champion a more inclusive and empowered workforce.

About Deliveroo

Deliveroo is an award-winning delivery service founded in 2013 by William Shu and Greg Orlowski. Deliveroo works with approximately 186,000 best-loved restaurants, grocers and retail partners, as well as around 135,000 riders to provide the best on-demand delivery experience in the world. Deliveroo is headquartered in London, with offices around the globe. Deliveroo operates across 9 markets, including Belgium, France, Italy, Ireland, Kuwait, Qatar, Singapore, United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.

About Lynx Educate

Lynx Educate is an online education platform that provides workers access to career mobility. Lynx offers a curated catalogue of courses in partnership with leading learning providers, covering digital skills, soft skills, languages, and industry-specific content to meet the evolving needs of today’s workforce. Based in Paris, Lynx is a female-founded startup working across Europe, backed by leading EdTech investors such as Southern New Hampshire University, Rethink Education and Emerge Education.