Procedure offers 32-year-old Emirati cancer patient hope for a future family

The procedure’s success was enhanced by seamless teamwork between the medical, surgical and embryology teams at both entities

Abu Dhabi: HealthPlus Fertility, a renowned leader in fertility care and Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, both part of the M42 group, has performed an ovarian tissue cryopreservation (OTC) procedure on a single 32-year-old Emirati patient with Hodgkin lymphoma, a type of cancer that affects the lymphatic system. The procedure was carried out at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, where the patient is receiving her cancer treatment, and under the supervision of HealthPlus Fertility’s team of experts.

OTC is a pioneering technique that offers hope to women undergoing cancer therapy by preserving their fertility potential. The procedure, which was brought to the region by HealthPlus Fertility, involves the careful removal and preservation of ovarian tissue, which can later be re-implanted to restore fertility once cancer treatment is completed.

Dr. Monika Chawla, Medical Director at HealthPlus Fertility, said: “We are thrilled to have achieved this milestone, in collaboration with Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi. This marks a significant step forward in our mission to provide comprehensive fertility preservation solutions to our patients. The teamwork displayed by both teams was truly remarkable. It was a proud moment for all of us to witness their dedication and expertise in ensuring the successful, life-changing treatment of the patient’s ovarian tissue preservation.”

The procedure’s success was enhanced by seamless teamwork between the medical, surgical and embryology teams at HealthPlus Fertility and Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi.

Dr. Malini Sharma, Staff Physician, Gynecology, Surgical Subspecialties Institute at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, said: “We are proud to be part of this multidisciplinary and collaborative effort between our oncology team, surgical team and HealthPlus Fertility. This pioneering ovarian tissue cryopreservation marks a significant leap forward in patient care, offering women undergoing cancer treatments new hope by providing the opportunity to preserve their fertility and plan for a family in the future.”

Dr. Wael Ismail Madkour, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology (IVF) Consultant at HealthPlus Fertility Center said: “Infertility following cancer treatments is considered a major quality of life issue. Ovarian tissue cryopreservation and transplantation are important options for fertility preservation in adult cancer patients who need immediate chemotherapy. Ovarian tissue freezing is the only option for preserving the fertility of prepubertal patients with cancer. This procedure can make motherhood possible for cancer survivors.”

During the surgery, the surgeon removes a part of or one of the ovaries. Once extracted, the tissue is cut into thin strips, soaked in a preservative solution and then transported to the laboratory for freezing.

The procedure itself uses ultra-low temperature ‘cryogenic’ freezers to safely preserve the ovarian tissue. Once the patient is completely cured and planning to start a family, the frozen ovarian tissue can be transplanted back into her pelvis, allowing normal ovarian function and egg production to resume, and for younger patients, the chance of pregnancy — either through spontaneous conception or via IVF after the transplantation of ovarian tissue — is higher than 50 percent.

OTC represents a vital option for patients diagnosed with cancer who wish to protect their fertility. HealthPlus Fertility remains committed to advancing reproductive medicine and providing compassionate care to patients navigating fertility challenges.

About HealthPlus Fertility

HealthPlus Fertility, part of the M42 group, is one of the largest fertility networks in the region with 4 fully serviced fertility centers in Abu Dhabi and Jeddah and multiple satellite IVF clinics across the UAE giving infertile couples renewed hope and access to treatment and innovation. Through personalized treatments and using the latest technologies and advancements in reproductive health, our team strives to achieve the best possible outcome for every couple that seeks our help. HealthPlus Fertility provide the full range of state-of-the-art services for the diagnosis and treatment of infertility including In Vitro Fertilization (IVF), reproductive surgery as well as several innovative treatments for male fertility. Most surgical treatments for infertility are performed on-site on an outpatient basis with minimally invasive techniques such as laparoscopy and hysteroscopy. Our pregnancy success rates consistently place us amongst the highest in the country and are a testament to the dedication and skills of our medical team.

To learn more about HealthPlus Fertility, visit www.healthplusivf.com.

About Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, part of the M42 group, is a multispecialty hospital on Al Maryah Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi is a unique and unparalleled extension of US-based Cleveland Clinic’s model of care, specifically designed to address a range of complex and critical care requirements unique to the Abu Dhabi population. Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi has the following Institutes and Departments: Heart, Vascular & Thoracic, Neurology, Digestive Disease, Eye, Respiratory, Critical Care, Oncology, Transplant, Surgical Subspecialties, Medical Subspecialties, Emergency Medicine, Anesthesiology, Pathology & Laboratory Medicine, Imaging, Quality & Patient Safety, Clinical & Nursing, Research and Education Departments. In all, more than 50 medical and surgical specialties are offered at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi.

The campus is also home to a stand-alone and dedicated cancer center, Fatima bint Mubarak Center. The state-of-the-art, facility provides patients with access to diagnostics and treatment options through world- class facilities across 24 clinical departments that include a range of cancer subspecialties and programs: Blood Cancers, Breast Cancers, Endocrine Cancers, Gastrointestinal Cancers, Genitourinary Cancers, Gynecological Cancers, Head and Neck Cancers, Neurological Cancers, Thoracic Cancers, Ophthalmological Cancers and Soft Tissue Cancers among others.

About M42

M42 is a first-of-its-kind, global tech-enabled health powerhouse committed to the sustainable future of health. The Abu Dhabi-headquartered company is transforming lives through innovative solutions that are solving the world’s most critical health and diagnostic challenges. By harnessing unique medical and data-centric technologies, including genomics and AI, M42 is delivering the highest level of personalised, precise, and preventative health solutions to impactfully disrupt the global health landscape.

M42 has over 20,000 employees and more than 450 facilities in 26 countries. Established in 2022, following the coming together of G42 Healthcare and Mubadala Health, M42 combines leading health technologies with state-of-the-art healthcare facilities to deliver world-class health solutions, services and care.

The M42 group includes Diaverum, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre and Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi, among others.