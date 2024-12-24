The hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit department to incorporate the Comprehensive Unit-Based Safety Program (CUSP), originally developed by Johns Hopkins Hospital in Maryland, USA

Abu Dhabi, UAE – The neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women & Children, part of the M42 group, has implemented the Comprehensive Unit-Based Safety Program (CUSP), an internationally-recognized safety program. Originally developed by the globally renowned Johns Hopkins Hospital, CUSP focuses on enhancing safety across all aspects of operations including patient care through improved team communication and shared learnings. This further cements the hospital’s status as a leader in neonatal care in the UAE.

CUSP addresses risks such as infections and medication errors, involving multidisciplinary teams, executive involvement and regular safety reviews to drive continuous improvement. Educational and teambuilding sessions further promote respect, collaboration and ongoing development within the NICU team.

Dr. Summia Zaher, Chief Executive Officer at Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women & Children, said: “As a leader in neonatal care, Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women & Children is aware of how challenging it can be for families with babies in a neonatal intensive care unit. The recent implementation of the internationally recognized Comprehensive Unit-Based Safety Program (CUSP) is part of the broader culture of safety that we foster across our patient services. This initiative reflects our ongoing commitment to excellence in neonatal healthcare and highlights our dedication to improving outcomes for all our patients.”

Dr. Vineet Gupta, Consultant Neonatologist at Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women & Children, added: “Our neonatal intensive care unit is among the largest and most advanced in Abu Dhabi, caring for over 100 premature babies each month. The introduction of the Comprehensive Unit-Based Safety Program (CUSP) underscores our commitment to delivering the highest level of care to babies and their families.”

Another CUSP initiative focuses on Antibiotic Stewardship, analyzing infection risks and antibiotic sensitivity patterns in newborns across the UAE using data from the past seven years. The findings will help the hospital administer antibiotics more carefully, addressing newborns’ vulnerability to infections and minimizing the risks associated with antibiotic resistance.

Another aligned effort is the Neonatal Departmental Clinical Governance Pathway, a risk matrix designed to assess incidents reports in the NICU. This objective scoring system identifies potential harm to newborns and highlights high-risk areas to focus on. Introduced in early October, it represents an important step toward improving safety and care quality for infants.

