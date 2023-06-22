M42, the first-of-its-kind, integrated and tech-enabled healthcare company aims to contribute to the inclusion of people of determination in the UAE through this partnership with the Butterfly

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: M42, a first-of-its-kind integrated healthcare company that combines G42 Healthcare’s unique medical and data-centric technologies with Mubadala Health’s world-class provision of care, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Butterfly, the first advocacy organization in the UAE for People of Determination (PoD). The signing coincides with the organization’s first anniversary.

Under the terms of the MoU the two parties will collaborate on various initiatives aimed at promoting inclusivity for PoD. The organization supports parents with education placement issues and advocates for adults by searching and securing employment through its Inclusive Employment Ecosystem (IEE). M42 joins the IEE along with other leading organizations in the UAE.

As a pioneering organization, M42 is the first healthcare company to become a member of the IEE. The IEE is a dedicated eco-system that supports and guides corporations to increase inclusion, equality, and accessibility in their organization through the employment of PoD and by advocating for progressive policies that empower and safeguard them.

Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, Group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of M42, said: “We are honored to sign this Memorandum of Understanding with the Butterfly, so that together, we can foster a more inclusive ecosystem for people of determination in Abu Dhabi. The inclusion of people of determination in all aspects of our society is a priority that is close to our hearts as this is an integral community that we care deeply about. Through this partnership, we aim to apply a social integrated model where we can influence, collaborate, and support the social and educational ecosystems in the Emirate and lead the way for other entities to follow. M42 is pleased to join a growing community of support that will empower people of determination to seek better education, employment, and overall fulfilment.”

This collaboration is in alignment with the 2020-2024 Abu Dhabi Strategy for People of Determination, which shares M42's vision of fostering an enabled and empowered community for PoD. The strategy's primary objective is to transform Abu Dhabi into an inclusive and accessible city by adopting a social disability perspective that upholds the rights of PoD. One of the key aims is to integrate PoD and their families into the fabric of society, ensuring their lifelong access to rights, services, and opportunities. To guarantee the highest standards of care, the strategy sets benchmarks established by the government, private sector, and third-party organizations. Additionally, it intends to develop a sustainable community structure based on comprehensive data and statistics.

M42 is helping with diagnostic practice and support in schools through different assets of Mubadala Health. Amana Healthcare and Danat Al Emarat Hospital are already offering in-school support services in conjunction with a policy developed by the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK).

M42 will continue supporting the PoD community by developing various service lines and initiatives across its facilities. One existing and operational noteworthy program is a screening program designed to detect developmental issues in young children at an early stage. These programs and initiatives align with the global transition from a medical model to a social model approach, encompassing healthcare, social care, and education. The objective of this shift is to eliminate obstacles and foster an environment that empowers PoD, promoting inclusivity and equal opportunities.

About M42

M42 is an Abu Dhabi-based, global tech-enabled healthcare company operating at the forefront of medical advancement. The company is seeking to transform lives through innovative clinical solutions that can solve the world’s most critical health and diagnostic challenges. By harnessing innovative solutions, unique medical and data-centric technologies, including genomics and AI, M42 is transforming the traditional healthcare ecosystem and delivering the highest level of precise, patient-centric, and preventative care.

M42 has over 20,000 employees and more than 450 facilities in 24 countries around the world. Established in 2022, following the coming together of G42 Healthcare and Mubadala Health, M42 is a first-of-its-kind integrated healthcare company that combines unique medical and data-centric technologies with state-of-the-art facilities to deliver world-class care.

M42 owns a wide portfolio of assets that includes Amana Healthcare, Biogenix Labs, Danat Al Emarat, Diaverum, HealthPoint Hospital, the HealthPlus network of specialty centers, Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre, Insights Research Organization & Solutions (IROS), Omics Center of Excellence and The National Reference Laboratory, among others.