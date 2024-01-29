Deep sequencing project identifies multiple variants of the Ghaf tree genome.

Findings pave the way for the development of resilient trees adaptable to diverse ecological conditions to benefit planetary and human health.

Dubai: M42, a global tech-enabled health powerhouse, in collaboration with the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD), has completed the sequencing and analysis of the Ghaf tree, the national tree of the UAE, to further build upon previous research led by Khalifa Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology. The tree is renowned for its ability to thrive in arid conditions, and M42’s pioneering genomics project aims to drive a better understanding of genetic traits that enable organisms to thrive in challenging environments. A crucial endeavor as the world grapples with the effects of climate change and its impact on human health.

The Ghaf tree, scientifically known as Prosopis cineraria, plays an important role in stabilizing desert soil and preventing damage, while also providing refuge for various desert creatures. Each plant lives for 120 years on average. Traditionally, the tree was used to feed livestock, and for its purported medicinal properties. In 2008, the Ghaf tree was declared the national tree of the UAE because of its cultural and traditional significance.

M42's team of Environmental Science experts, led by Dr. Wael Elamin, Medical Director at M42, utilized cutting-edge sequencing platforms from Oxford Nanopore Technologies to achieve high-quality whole-genome sequencing of the Ghaf tree. With more than 99% mapping rate and 240 times more genome coverage to the existing genome reference, the study demonstrates a high-quality of data generated.

This work supplements the effort to create a robust catalogue of genetic variants offering valuable insights into gene functionality, gene expression patterns and unique genetic traits. The technology used by M42 also provides methylation information over and above the DNA sequence. The findings pave the way for further nature conservation efforts, understanding draught-resistance biology, the development of resilient trees adaptable to diverse ecological conditions and enables capacity building for agro-genomics solutions for the region and beyond.

Dr. Fahed Al Marzooqi, Deputy Group Chief Operating Officer, M42 said: “Human health is intricately intertwined with environmental health, and this has become increasingly clear to the world. Operating at the intersection of health, technology, and sustainability, M42 is committed to addressing national and global health themes with disruptive health-tech solutions. Our groundbreaking sequencing initiative aims to enhance the understanding of the Ghaf tree's genetic adaptations for thriving in arid conditions, which safeguards and champions the UAE’s natural legacy. The research also assumes critical significance as the world seeks to tackle the environment-warming effects of climate change.”

M42’s forward-thinking initiative will help preserve and protect the Ghaf tree, which holds a special significance in Emirati heritage. The effort positions M42 at the forefront of technology-led innovation and science and showcases its commitment to addressing global health and sustainability challenges. Findings of the research will soon be published in a top-tier scientific journal.

Ahmed Al Hashmi, Executive Director of the Terrestrial and Marine Biodiversity Sector at EAD commented on the world-first, “We are pleased to partner with M42 on this pioneering project analyzing and sequencing the genome of the Ghaf tree in line with our mission of monitoring and conserving plant species in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. Our main goal is to have a better understanding through scientific research of the Ghaf tree to develop policies and a conservation framework to assure sustainability of the species for the future generations and to preserve the natural heritage of the UAE.”

M42’s sequencing technology can be used anywhere in the world for the investigation and conservation of flora and fauna of interest.

The announcement of the landmark project was made at Arab Health 2024, which runs from 29 January to 1 February in Dubai. M42, the event’s Global Health Partner, is leading the charge in shaping the future of sustainable health and showcasing the organization’s unique health technology capabilities at its booth, located in Hall 6.

About M42

M42 is a first-of-its-kind global tech-enabled health powerhouse committed to the sustainable future of health. The Abu Dhabi-headquartered company is transforming lives through innovative clinical solutions that are solving the world’s most critical health and diagnostic challenges. By harnessing innovative solutions and unique medical and data-centric technologies, including genomics and AI, M42 is delivering the highest level of personalized, precise, and preventative care to impactfully disrupt the global healthcare ecosystem.

M42 has over 20,000 employees and more than 450 facilities in 26 countries. Established in 2022, following the coming together of G42 Healthcare and Mubadala Health, M42 combines unique medical and data-centric technologies with state-of-the-art facilities to deliver world-class care.

M42 owns and manages an integrated portfolio of health-tech and healthcare service providers including Diaverum, G42 Healthcare, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre and Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi, among others.

About Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD)

Established in 1996, the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) is committed to protecting and enhancing air quality, groundwater as well as the biodiversity of our desert and marine ecosystem. By partnering with other government entities, the private sector, NGOs and global environmental agencies, we embrace international best practice, innovation and hard work to institute effective policy measures. We seek to raise environmental awareness, facilitate sustainable development and ensure environmental issues remain one of the top priorities of our national agenda.

For media enquiries, please contact:

EAD Press Office:

Environment Agency- Abu Dhabi

Email: pressoffice@ead.gov.ae

Website: www.ead.gov.ae

Stay updated with our latest news! Click below to follow, like and subscribe: