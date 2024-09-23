New facility will be the Kingdom’s first specialized long-term care provider offering post-acute rehabilitation services

Operations scheduled to commence in 2025, Recruitment Day on 12 October in Manama will employ the Kingdom’s most skilled local professionals

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Amana Healthcare, part of the M42 group, in partnership with Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company (“Mumtalakat”), celebrated a groundbreaking ceremony on 18 September 2024 to mark the start of construction on the Amana Healthcare facility in Al Jasra, Bahrain. This milestone signifies Amana Healthcare’s entry into Bahrain and its commitment to delivering world-class health solutions and specialized care for the health and wellbeing of people in the Kingdom.

Members of Amana Healthcare – Bahrain’s Board of Directors attended the ceremony, including Dr. Mohamed AlSaati, Acting CEO of M42 Bahrain and CEO of Amana Healthcare Bahrain and Khalid Hussain Taqi, Managing Director - Local Impact Investments at Mumtalakat.

Commenting on the occasion Dr. AlSaati said, “This highly specialized new facility will address a critical need in Bahrain, particularly long-term complex medical needs and post-acute rehabilitation. We are proud to be partnering with Mumtalakat to address crucial gaps in the healthcare landscape, support the vision of the country and create jobs for Bahrainis. The groundbreaking will mark the first step in this journey, with momentum maintained through a Recruitment Day on 12 October 2024 in Manama to engage and recruit the Kingdom’s most skilled local professionals. We’re looking forward to seeing Amana Healthcare take shape in Bahrain ready to positively impact people in the Kingdom.”

Mr. Taqi added: “Mumtalakat is committed to investing in key sectors of Bahrain’s economy to benefit and enrich the lives of its people. The launch of Amana Healthcare will allow us to leverage M42’s expertise in delivering world-class care, ensuring that technology and innovation are at the forefront of one of the most vital sectors – healthcare. The groundbreaking ceremony marks the start of the project, which will ensure the efficient use of resources and further elevate the accessibility and quality of healthcare provided to all citizens and residents. Furthermore, this aligns with our mandate to create sustainable, long-term partnerships that deliver valuable services, while creating highly skilled job opportunities.”

Scheduled to commence operations in 2025, the new facility will be the first international premium provider of specialized long-term care and post-acute rehabilitation services in Bahrain – an innovative approach set to revolutionize healthcare in the region and beyond.

The 15,000-square-meter, 100-bed facility will feature two large gyms, a hydrotherapy pool, two majlises and gardens. The facility aims to offer world-class, tech-enabled services across its three wings.

About Amana Healthcare

Amana Healthcare, part of the M42 group, is the Middle East’s leading provider of specialized long-term care, rehabilitation and home healthcare services and is the region’s pioneer in integrated continuum-of-care services. Based in the United Arab Emirates, Amana Healthcare serves patients from a wide catchment area including the Middle East, Africa and South Asia - who need complex specialized post-acute care. Amana Healthcare’s hospitals are accredited by the U.S. Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities.

About M42

M42 is a first-of-its-kind, global tech-enabled health powerhouse committed to the sustainable future of health. The Abu Dhabi-headquartered company is transforming lives through innovative solutions that are solving the world’s most critical health and diagnostic challenges. By harnessing unique medical and data-centric technologies, including genomics and AI, M42 is delivering the highest level of personalized, precise, and preventative health solutions to impactfully disrupt the global health landscape.

M42 has over 20,000 employees and more than 450 facilities in 26 countries. Established in 2022, following the coming together of G42 Healthcare and Mubadala Health, M42 combines leading health technologies with state-of-the-art healthcare facilities to deliver world-class health solutions, services and care.

The M42 group includes Diaverum, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre and Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi, among others.

About Mumtalakat:

Mumtalakat is the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom of Bahrain. With a mandate to grow the wealth of Bahrain through long-term investments based on sound financial, strategic and governance principles, Mumtalakat holds stakes in over 50 commercial enterprises with a portfolio spanning a variety of sectors, including industrial manufacturing, financial services, telecommunications, real estate, logistics, consumer products, healthcare and education.

Further details on Mumtalakat can be found at www.mumtalakat.bh

