Abu Dhabi, UAE: The National Rehabilitation Center (NRC) in Abu Dhabi has been awarded a Three-Year Accreditation by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (Carf® International), a globally recognized independent accreditor of health and human services. This achievement highlights NRC’s unwavering commitment to excellence in addiction treatment and rehabilitation.

CARF accreditation is awarded to organizations that demonstrate excellence in service delivery through a rigorous peer-review process, ensuring conformance to internationally recognized standards. The Three-Year Accreditation signifies that NRC has met and exceeded these benchmarks, reinforcing its position as a leading provider of evidence-based treatment and rehabilitation programs.

The center’s accredited programs include detoxification and withdrawal management, inpatient treatment, and outpatient treatment, providing comprehensive care for individuals on their journey to recovery from addiction.

On this occasion, Yousef Altheeb Alketbi, CEO of NRC, expressed pride in this achievement, stating: “This accreditation reaffirms NRC’s dedication to providing world-class treatment and rehabilitation services while upholding the dignity and well-being of every individual in their care. It reflects our commitment to international best practices, ensuring that individuals seeking recovery receive personalized support tailored to their unique needs.

CARF International’s accreditation process involves a consultative review that evaluates service effectiveness, patient outcomes, and organizational leadership. NRC’s accreditation highlights its success in promoting a safe, ethical, and patient-centered environment that prioritizes long-term recovery and social reintegration.

As part of its mission to combat substance use disorders, NRC continues to implement cutting-edge research, innovative treatment models, and community engagement initiatives, further solidifying its role as a regional center of excellence.

About the National Rehabilitation Center (NRC):

Founded in 2002 through the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the National Rehabilitation Center (NRC) is one of the key centers in the network of hospitals that are governed by The Medical Office, a subsidiary of the PureHealth Group. As the UAE’s leading authority on rehabilitation and addiction treatment, NRC has established itself as a pioneer in this vital area. Recognized by WHO in 2017 as a regional leader, NRC continues to drive innovation in prevention, treatment, and recovery through research, strategic partnerships, and evidence-based solutions in collaboration with government and semi-government entities.

About the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF International):

The Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF International) is an independent, nonprofit accreditor dedicated to advancing service excellence in health and human services worldwide. Through its consultative peer-review process, CARF ensures that accredited organizations adhere to internationally recognized quality standards, enhancing patient outcomes and operational effectiveness.