Cairo – ALEXBANK has proudly announced its win of three prestigious awards at the 2025 Dubai Lynx Festival, the region’s leading creative platform, for its Financial Inclusion Campaign “Save Your Money at ALEXBANK.” The campaign was developed in collaboration with VML Egypt, a creative marketing agency and ALEXBANK’s strategic partner. ALEXBANK is part of the Intesa Sanpaolo Group, within the International Banks Division led by Paola Papanicolaou.

ALEXBANK has been recognized at the 2025 Dubai Lynx Awards, landing 2 awards—a Silver and a Bronze—in the Consumer Services category, and a bronze for the creative use of sense of humor throughout the campaign recognizing its excellence in delivering financial messages in an innovative and engaging way.

Nermine Hassouba, Head of the PR & Marketing Communication Department at ALEXBANK, commented on the great achievement: 'Winning three awards at the 2025 Dubai Lynx Festival is a great honor for us. These awards reflect the success of our vision to deliver creative, relatable, and effective marketing campaigns that resonate with the audience and encourage positive engagement the banking sector.' She added, the 'Save Your Money at ALEXBANK' campaign was part of our ongoing efforts to enhance financial literacy and inclusion, particularly among segments of the population that are traditionally unbanked. Our aim is to make a real difference in people’s lives through accessible and innovative products like our 'Ebda’' Saving Account'.

Mai Azmy, Chief Operating Officer at VML, added: "These awards reflect the power of collaboration and creativity in delivering impactful campaigns that resonate deeply with audience and ultimately drive positive change. At VML, we are distinguished by our ability to transform strategic insights into profound and inspiring experiences that not only drive success but also foster long-term partnerships. Our collaboration with ALEXBANK serves as a prime example of this approach.

ALEXBANK launched the “Save Your Money at ALEXBANK” campaign to promote the "Ebda’" Saving Account. The account can be opened using only the national ID card, with no opening or maintenance fees, and no minimum balance required. It also offers a competitive monthly return of up to 14%, making it an ideal option for various segments of society. The campaign achieved significant success, reflected in a strong uptake of new account openings.

ALEXBANK

ALEXBANK is one of Egypt’s leading private sector banks established in 1957 and participated by the Intesa Sanpaolo Group since 2007. ALEXBANK owns one of the largest private sector branch networks with a total of 173 branches located in every major Egyptian governorate employing over 4,300 individuals who proudly serve more than 1.9 million customers. ALEXBANK actively serves the widest spectrum of segments by providing value added financial products, services and solutions to Retail, Small Business, Medium and Corporate Enterprises.

ALEXBANK is currently in the midst of a radical digital transformation aimed at providing our customers with the most unique of banking experiences, via our seamless multi-channel experience incorporating Internet & Mobile Banking, Cards, Electronic wallets, and the latest generation of point-of-sale & ATMs, all powered through the power of Big Data and empowered by key players in the Fintech ecosystem.

Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo, with over 422 billion euros in loans and 1,350 billion euros in customer financial assets at the end of June 2024, is the largest banking group in Italy with a significant international presence. It is a European leader in wealth management, with a strong focus on the digital and fintech sectors. In the area of ESG, it has planned 115 billion euros of Impact funding by 2025, for the community and the green transition. The programme for and in support of people in difficulty amounts to 1.5 billion euros (2023-2027). The Bank’s Museum network, the Gallerie d 'Italia, is the exhibition venue for its artistic heritage and cultural projects of recognised value.