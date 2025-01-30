Bringing global healthcare providers to the heart of the northern region through strategic partnerships to help deliver world-class medical services.

Dubai, UAE: Through a groundbreaking partnership between global health technology powerhouse M42 and the UAE’s Ministry of Defence (MoD), Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed (SSBZH) Hospital hosted a panel discussion on the final day of Arab Health titled "Innovative Integration: M42 and Zayed Military Hospital Pioneering Sheikh Sultan Bin Zayed Hospital Excellence.”

This partnership showcases M42's commitment to revolutionizing healthcare in the UAE through cutting-edge innovation. By utilizing the expertise of SSBZ Hospital, the goal is to bridge healthcare gaps, prioritize patient care, and bring state-of-the-art services closer to communities in need. The speakers, including Safeya Almqtri – Chief Executive Officer, Dubai & Northern Emirates at M42; and Dr. Abdalla Rashid AlNaqbi – Medical Director, SSBZ Hospital, explored the transformative advantages of this collaboration, including improved healthcare accessibility for communities in the northern region and seamless integration with M42’s renowned international healthcare providers, such as Imperial College London Diabetes Centre (ICLDC), Healthpoint, and Amana Healthcare.

This integration aims to build a more sustainable and efficient healthcare model, ensuring that revolutionary care is brought closer to those who need it most.

Safeya Almqtri, Chief Executive Officer, Dubai & Northern Emirates at M42, said, "By partnering with the Ministry of Defence, we are not only bridging healthcare gaps but establishing a future-ready model that prioritizes patient needs and advances to regional healthcare standards."

Dr. Abdalla Rashid AlNaqbi, Medical Director, SSBZ Hospital, and Consultant Critical Care and Internal Medicine added, “In partnership with M42, Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Hospital aims to revolutionize healthcare delivery by uniting global innovation with community-centred care. This partnership promises to create a cohesive healthcare system that improves access and outcomes for underserved regions."

By combining local expertise with international healthcare providers, this collaboration promises to drive innovation in the delivery of world-class healthcare, promote accessibility, and enhance patient care. The Arab Health 2025 panel discussion marked a significant step in a shared vision to set new standards for integrated healthcare in the region.

To learn more about this session, please visit: https://www.arabhealthonline.com/en/visit/sessions-in-the-spotlight.html

About M42

M42 is a global health champion powered by artificial intelligence (AI), technology and genomics to advance innovation in health for people and the planet. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, M42 combines its specialized, state-of-the-art facilities with integrated health solutions like genomics and biobanks, and harnesses advanced technologies to deliver precise, preventive and predictive care, to impactfully disrupt traditional healthcare models and positively impact lives globally.

Established in 2022, following the coming together of G42 Healthcare and Mubadala Health, M42 has more than 480 facilities in 26 countries and over 20,000 employees. M42 includes renowned healthcare providers including Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Danat Al Emarat, Diaverum, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre, Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Hospital, and Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi. As well as operating the Emirati Genome Programme, M42 runs Abu Dhabi BioBank and Abu Dhabi Health Data Services (ADHDS), a global tech-enabled healthcare company operating Malaffi.

For media inquiries or interview opportunities, please contact:

Maroun Farah

Email: mfarah@webershandwick.com