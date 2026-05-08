Abu Dhabi, UAE, M42, a global health leader powered by artificial intelligence (AI), technology and genomics, and Global Medical Supply Chain (GMSC), a subsidiary of Mubadala Bio, a life sciences company committed to advancing better health outcomes for the UAE and beyond, have entered into an outsourcing agreement to strengthen medical supply chain services across M42’s healthcare network.

Signed on the sidelines of Make it in the Emirates (MIITE) 2026, the UAE’s flagship industrial platform, the agreement reflects both organisations’ commitment to supporting the UAE’s priorities to localise critical industries, strengthen supply chain resilience, and build a future-ready healthcare system. The agreement was executed by Dimitris Moulavasilis, Group Chief Executive Officer, M42, and Hamad Husein Al Marzooqi, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Mubadala Bio, and witnessed by Sheikh Zayed bin Mansour bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Head of Strategic Collaborations at M42, and Dr. Bakheet Al Katheeri, Chief Executive Officer of Mubadala’s UAE Investments platform.

Under the agreement, GMSC will manage a fully integrated supply chain model across M42’s network, covering sourcing and procurement, demand planning, warehousing, distribution and inventory management. The partnership spans pharmaceuticals, medical consumables, equipment and instruments, ensuring reliable and consistent supply across healthcare facilities.

Dr. Bakheet Al Katheeri, Chief Executive Officer of Mubadala’s UAE Investments platform, said: “This agreement marks a significant step forward for Mubadala in its efforts to support realising the UAE’s ambition to build a globally leading, self-sustaining healthcare and life sciences ecosystem. By uniting Mubadala Bio’s specialised capabilities with M42’s scale, we are strengthening supply chain resilience while accelerating the development of in-country capabilities that will underpin long-term national health security, industrial growth, and global competitiveness.”

Dimitris Moulavasilis, Group Chief Executive Officer, M42, said: “A resilient and integrated supply chain is fundamental to M42’s health intelligence ecosystem. Joining forces with Mubadala Bio’s GMSC marks an important step in our transformation journey as we strengthen our ability to deliver high-quality, patient-centric care with greater operational efficiency while supporting the UAE’s supply chain resilience and localisation ambitions. Collaborations like this are central to our mission of reimagining health through innovation, operational excellence and global best practice.”

Hamad Husein Al Marzooqi, Group Deputy CEO, Mubadala Bio, said: "The partnership agreement with M42 reflects Mubadala Bio’s commitment to delivering end-to-end pharmaceutical logistics across the UAE. Through GMSC, we are enabling more integrated and resilient supply chain systems that ensure healthcare providers have reliable access to high-quality medical products. We are proud to collaborate with M42 and support its extensive network of world-class healthcare facilities."

As part of the agreement, GMSC will work closely with M42’s clinical and operational teams to optimise demand forecasting, improve procurement efficiency, and enhance inventory visibility across the network. The collaboration is expected to improve service reliability, reduce supply disruption risks, and drive cost efficiencies at scale.

By combining M42’s scale and innovation with GMSC’s specialised expertise, the agreement supports the UAE’s ambition to build a more self-reliant and globally competitive healthcare ecosystem. As the nation advances its industrial and healthcare priorities, collaborations like this play a critical role in strengthening in-country capabilities, enhancing operational readiness, and enabling sustainable growth across the sector.

About M42

M42 is a global health champion powered by artificial intelligence (AI), technology and genomics to advance innovation in health for people and the planet. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, M42 combines its specialized, state-of-the-art facilities with integrated health solutions like genomics and biobanks, and harnesses advanced technologies to deliver precise, preventive and predictive care, to impactfully disrupt traditional healthcare models and positively impact lives globally.

Established in 2023, following the coming together of G42 Healthcare and Mubadala Health, M42 has more than 480 facilities in 26 countries and over 20,000 employees. M42 includes renowned healthcare providers, including Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Danat Al Emarat, Diaverum, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre, Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Hospital, and Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi. As well as operating the Emirati Genome Programme, M42 runs Abu Dhabi BioBank and Abu Dhabi Health Data Services (ADHDS), a global tech-enabled healthcare company operating Malaffi.

About Mubadala Bio

Mubadala Bio is a life sciences company dedicated to pursuing better health outcomes for the UAE and beyond. As a catalyst for progress and innovation, we are accelerating the growth of the life sciences ecosystem by enhancing drug security and expanding access to affordable, essential treatments.

Operating through two core verticals, Integrated Biopharma and Pharma Logistics, we are advancing local pharmaceutical manufacturing while ensuring timely access to critical and lifesaving medications. With a growing footprint across the UAE, Asia, Africa, and Europe, we are driving impact both locally and globally.

Our portfolio focuses on key therapy areas that address some of the world’s most pressing health needs, supporting the full continuum of care, from prevention and diagnosis to treatment, ongoing support, and complementary medicine. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi and wholly owned by Mubadala Investment Company, we are fostering innovation, cultivating local talent, and helping build a knowledge-based economy – delivering better health, closer for all.

Learn more at www.mubadalabio.a

For media inquiries or interview opportunities, please contact:

Mazar Masud

Senior Director, Global Corporate Communications, M42

​​​​​​​E: mmasud@m42.ae

Asala Fadda

Senior Manager, Marketing & Communications, M42

E: afadda@m42.ae